Gateway Health Kicks off the 2021 Wholecare Mobile Tour

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Health Plan, Inc. ("Gateway Health"), a leading Medicaid and Medicare insurer dedicated to caring for the total health of its members, announced the return of its Wholecare Mobile Tour ("Mobile Tour"). The Mobile Tour provides health education, resources, and free giveaways to underserved communities.

Between June and September 2021, Gateway Health's Wholecare Mobile Tour is scheduled to make nearly 40 stops across the western, central, and southeastern parts of the Commonwealth. Everyone is invited to attend an upcoming Mobile Tour stop.

Every Mobile Tour stop will include a variety of activities for attendees to enjoy. Activities may include, but are not limited to:

The 500-Calorie Snack Challenge, designed to practice smart nutrition

designed to practice smart nutrition Ring Fit ™ Fitness Challenge , focuses on different muscles and parts of the body

, focuses on different muscles and parts of the body Wii™ Sports , virtual games such as tennis, baseball, bowling, and more for all skill levels

, virtual games such as tennis, baseball, bowling, and more for all skill levels Just Dance ® , a rhythm-based virtual dance game using popular songs

, a rhythm-based virtual dance game using popular songs Virtual Reality Oculus ® Goggles , featuring mindfulness games focused around themes such as meditation, museums, and traveling to different parts of the world

, featuring mindfulness games focused around themes such as meditation, museums, and traveling to different parts of the world Plus, helpful health information on physical activity, healthy eating, the importance of financial wellness, and more

"At Gateway Health, we are coordinating health care that goes beyond doctors and medicine to deliver whole person care," said Regina Scott, Director of Community Programs, Gateway Health. "We are thrilled to kick off the 2021 Wholecare Mobile Tour and introduce Wholecare directly to the communities we serve. Wholecare is health care that sees the whole picture because everyone should have the opportunity to achieve their best health."

Gateway Health launched the Wholecare Mobile Tour in 2020 in partnership with Latino Connection, a Pennsylvania-based marketing and communications agency that educates and supports the Latino community. Working closely with many community-based organizations throughout the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mobile Tour delivered more than 9,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, made nearly 100 stops, and visited more than 26 counties across the Commonwealth.

"It's an honor for Latino Connection to further its partnership with Gateway Health in an effort to address Pennsylvania's health disparity in our senior and underserved communities. Wholecare recognizes that health care is just one piece of the puzzle and aims to complete the missing pieces with resources that teach people how to be healthy physically, mentally, emotionally, and financially," said George Fernandez, CEO and Founder, Latino Connection. "Given the immense success of the first Wholecare Mobile Tour, it's essential to the health and wellness of our communities to continue delivering resources, education, and hope where it is needed most."



Gateway Health has served the most vulnerable population for nearly 30 years. Through its leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health addresses physical health, behavioral health, and socioeconomic challenges for more than 355,000 members across Pennsylvania.



For more information, visit www.gatewayhealthplan.com.

About Gateway Health

At Gateway Health, we believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our associates are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.

