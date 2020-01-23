Gateway Health names Rhonda Curry as new Chief Human Resources Officer

"Gateway is at an inflection point in its history where the company is defining what it wants to be and what it means to work here, while serving an important mission in the community," said Curry. "We have the opportunity to bolster company culture and make Gateway a truly great place to work. I'm looking forward to working alongside an inspiring and diverse leadership team to accomplish these goals."

Prior to Gateway, Curry was the Vice President of Human Resources at Hornets Sports & Entertainment, where she oversaw HR strategy and led efforts to develop effective processes, consistent practices, and HR technology systems. Curry also supported a diverse and inclusive workforce by implementing several diversity and leadership development programs. This resulted in significant increases in hiring and promotional opportunities for women and people of color.

"Fostering a positive company culture is a major focus at Gateway. Rhonda's experience in this area will be essential to our efforts moving forward, and I'm confident that under her leadership, Gateway will continue to take significant steps in the right direction," said Gateway President and CEO Cain Hayes.

About Gateway Health

Gateway Health is a leading managed care organization that believes total health and wellness cannot be attained by simply providing access to health care. In addition to physical health, Gateway Health addresses behavioral health and socioeconomic challenges for members in 37 Pennsylvania counties. Gateway Health's associates focus on enhancing the lives of plan members through innovative care models and tailored approaches to health management, delivered in partnership with a robust network of more than 80,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also embedded in neighborhoods, providing meaningful programs and outreach to the community at-large.

