Gateway Health Names Shelley Risk Chief Marketing Officer

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Health LLC ("Gateway Health"), whose subsidiary, Gateway Health Plan, Inc. is a leading managed care organization dedicated to caring for the "total health" of its members, today announced that Shelley Risk, formerly Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Community Engagement at Gateway Health, has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

As CMO at Gateway Health, Shelley will continue to provide strategic oversight for the Marketing, Community Engagement, Public Relations, Digital and Internal Communications teams.

Over the past year, Shelley has successfully led a major rebranding initiative for the entire organization, which featured a complete reimagining of Gateway Health's visual identity and messaging in the marketplace and within the organization. This included the launch of the company's new "It's Wholecare" brand platform, which proudly reflects and captures the essence of Gateway Health's long-standing history of addressing the Social Determinants of Health within the community.

In conjunction with the rebranding and corresponding launch campaign, Shelley oversaw the development and implementation of the new mission, vision and values which were thoughtfully developed to complement the new Wholecare brand's mission-driven messaging. Shelley has also led crisis communications efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to work tirelessly to grow relationships and collaboration with key stakeholders throughout Gateway Health.

"Since joining Gateway in the spring of 2019, Shelley has proven to be an outstanding leader," said Phil Barr, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, Gateway Health. "Shelley is committed to both the development of her team, playing a leading role in Gateway Health's transformational journey and fostering a culture that attracts and retains the best talent in healthcare."

Prior to her time at Gateway Health, Shelley served as SVP and General Manager at The Bulleit Group, a full-service public relations and communications agency in San Francisco. Shelley oversaw strategy and day-to-day business operations during her time with the agency. She developed engaging communications and marketing programs that promoted cutting-edge and high growth potential technology clients.

About Gateway Health

At Gateway Health, we believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our associates are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.

