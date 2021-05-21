Gateway Health Recognized As One Of The Best Places To Work In Healthcare In 2021

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Health Plan, Inc., ("Gateway Health"), a leading managed care organization dedicated to caring for the "total health" of its members, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

This award recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which uses a variety of components to evaluate organizations for this list, including leadership, culture, role satisfaction, training and development, pay and benefits, engagement and an extensive associate survey.

"Gateway Health is honored to be named one of the Best Places to Work in 2021 by Modern Healthcare," said Cain Hayes, president and Chief Executive Officer, Gateway Health. "We are committed to fostering a culture that attracts and retains the best talent in healthcare. Our associates are the backbone of our organization because they put their whole selves into caring for other people. We create an environment that empowers our associates to deliver their best to our members regardless of their background or circumstances. Diversity and inclusion are integral to the way we do business."



Through its leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine to deliver whole person care to the communities it serves. In addition to physical health, Gateway Health addresses behavioral health and socioeconomic challenges for more than 355,000 members across Pennsylvania.

The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at https://www.modernhealthcare.com/labor/best-places-work-healthcare-2021-alphabetical-list. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners in its September 20 issue.

About Gateway Health

At Gateway Health, we believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our associates are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.



