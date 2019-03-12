Gateway Sales Consulting Excels to Win National Sales Award
Exceptional results earn national recognition for St. Louis-based marketing firm
Mar 12, 2019, 10:00 ET
ST. LOUIS, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Sales Consulting, a privately owned sales and marketing firm, earned national sales accolades for exceptional work on behalf of a major office supplies client during the fourth quarter of 2018. For its efforts, Gateway Sales Consulting earned its first-ever Campaign Cup award.
The Campaign Cup is awarded based on sales and quality metrics calculated for the quarter, and the team at Gateway Sales Consulting outperformed other firms across the U.S. that were participating in the same campaign.
"The distinction of being recognized for our ability to deliver exceptional results over the quarter is especially gratifying," said company President Daniel Giannone. "I accept this award on behalf our team members – each of whom contributed to this achievement – and we look forward to continuing to exceed expectations for many quarters to come."
Gateway Sales Consulting specializes in building relationships that are rooted in integrity and honesty, with a commitment to excellence, growth, and innovation. With a personalized approach to effective branding and smart campaigns that make an impact in the age of information, the firm's knowledgeable professionals provide the client with customer acquisition and retention strategies that leave an impression.
About Gateway Sales Consulting
Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Gateway Sales Consulting is a privately owned sales and marketing firm that offers consulting services to large corporations. The company employs a personalized, direct approach to establishing relationships that effectively enhances the bottom line of its clients. For more information, call 314-474-0080 or go to https://www.gatewaysalesinc.com/.
Contact:
Daniel Giannone
314-474-0080
SOURCE Gateway Sales Consulting
