Gateworks Introduces End-Device-Certified GW16162 Cellular Modem Family Powered by Telit Cinterion's CMB100

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateworks announced the GW16162, a rugged, end-device-certified family of cellular modems for industrial edge applications. By integrating Telit Cinterion's pre-certified CMB100 module, the GW16162 design bypasses additional RF testing and carrier approvals, reducing both time and cost.

Certification and Network Support For Faster Deployment

The GW16162 incorporates the pre-certified Telit Cinterion CMB100 module and is approved for use on leading U.S. networks, including Verizon and AT&T, with FCC, IC and PTCRB end-device compliance. This allows teams to drastically reduce certification steps, development cycles and project risk. This makes the GW16162 ideal for OEMs and system integrators building connected solutions for smart factories, energy infrastructure or transportation systems.

Interfaces, Form Factor, and Platform Integration

The modem is delivered in a standard M.2 3042 B-Key form factor for integration with single board computers such as Gateworks single board computers based on NXP Semiconductors' i.MX processors. Operating temperature is rated from –40 °C to +85 °C. Units are designed and manufactured in San Luis Obispo, California, under Gateworks' AS9100D / ISO 9001 quality system.

Linux support includes common drivers and tools such as cdc_ether, option, AT/QMI/PPP, uqmi, ModemManager and picocom, enabling command-line configuration and fleet automation.

Cellular support

GW16162-1: LTE CAT4

GW16162-2: 5G NR RedCap (Available 2026)

GW16162-3: LTE CATM1/NB2

GW16162-4: LTE CAT1 BIS

Technical Summary

Form factor: M.2 3042 B-Key

M.2 3042 B-Key Interfaces: USB 2.0

USB 2.0 SIM: Nano-SIM

Nano-SIM Antennas: Dual u.FL (cellular + GNSS)

Dual u.FL (cellular + GNSS) Certifications: Verizon, AT&T, FCC, IC, PTCRB (end-device)

Verizon, AT&T, FCC, IC, PTCRB (end-device) Operating temp: –40 °C to +85 °C

–40 °C to +85 °C Drivers: Linux-supported via BSP (cdc_ether, option)

Linux-supported via BSP (cdc_ether, option) Tools: picocom, uqmi, ModemManager

picocom, uqmi, ModemManager Certifications: End-device certified for Verizon, AT&T, FCC, IC and PTCRB

End-device certified for Verizon, AT&T, FCC, IC and PTCRB GNSS: Multi-constellation supported, no extra module needed

Get Started

The GW16162 expands Gateworks' portfolio of modular wireless solutions for industrial IoT and edge computing. Designed and manufactured in the USA, Gateworks products are trusted by customers worldwide for their reliability, security, and long lifecycle support.

Engineers can get started quickly with the following documentation, setup instructions, antenna guidelines and configuration examples. Questions about hardware compatibility, firmware or integration are handled by Gateworks' U.S.-based engineering team.

Available directly through Gateworks or authorized distributors DigiKey, Symmetry, Braemac, Avnet, Round Solutions and Farnell.

Media Contact

Hailey Terrones

[email protected]

(760) 805 7500

About Gateworks:

Gateworks designs and manufactures high-quality NXP® Semiconductors Arm®-based single board computers (SBCs) and wireless solutions for industrial and embedded applications. Their SBCs are the preferred platform for companies that value reliability, long product lifecycles, exceptional technical support and USA-made quality. Gateworks maintains an AS9100D/ISO 9001:2015-certified quality management system to ensure every product meets the highest standards of dependability. All Gateworks products are engineered and manufactured at its corporate headquarters in San Luis Obispo, California, established in 1998.

From smart factories and transportation to drones and IoT gateways, Gateworks helps customers accelerate deployment and bring innovative products to market faster.

