Gather, Witches! Covens, a Mobile Game of Magic and Witchcraft to Launch at GDC in San Francisco

HARRISONBURG, Va., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raincrow Studios announces the official iOS and Android launch of Covens, a real world game of magic and witchcraft set to be released on March 20, 2019. Powered by the proprietary game engine, Creatrix, the game employs a collection of spirits inspired by mythology from around the globe to ensure a diverse population of players.

Covens - A game of magic and witchcraft.

The game allows players to travel the world, create powerful covens, and discover spirits to summon and fight, improving their manipulation of magic in the process. Through Covens, players experience gameplay dependent on the flow of nature; the changing phases of the moon, the shifting seasons, as well as the threat of spirits and other witches appearing at any moment. Each day is different, providing new challenges and excitements.

The release of Covens is not the only highlight of next week. The studio is also making a trip across the country to The Golden City; San Francisco. Here they will be attending the annual Game Developers Conference, during which Covens will be launched.

Raincrow will also be releasing a downloadable comic, John the Revelator, which will be available for free a limited time through Google Play Books and Amazon Kindle eBooks. Featuring an original narrative and art by Raincrow Studios, the story lies within the realm of Covens, following the tale of a vampire intent on drinking the forbidden blood of a witch.

Raincrow Studios is an independent gaming studio based in Harrisonburg, VA that creates story-driven games played on real world maps. They have been turning the real world into a field of play for mobile gamers since 2011 by releasing one of the first location-based games in the world at GDC Play in San Francisco in 2012. Utilizing CREATRIX Real World Game Engine, they have been in the sandbox since then, testing cutting edge location based technology and, on March 20, Covens will be available on Google Play. Vampire Tribunals, which will share the same real-world map as Covens, will be launched in late 2019, followed by Sons of Enoch, the final offering in the pantheon. After years of creating, the Crows now release Covens, inviting players into the real world.

Covens Portuguese Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CwmwIYfQSw&=&feature=youtu.be

