Gather Your Girlfriends and Une Femme Will Cover the Wine

In the lead up to National Friendship Day, Une Femme will supply wine to anyone who wants to host a girls' night through "Project Gather." 

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you need a sign to call your girlfriends, this is it. Gather your girls. Une Femme will bring the wine. 

Sign up to be a Project Gather host, and Une Femme will provide the wine.

Une Femme Wines, the fastest-growing sparkling wine company in the country, is serious about getting women together. Through July 30th, National Friendship Day, Une Femme will make its two award-winning California sparkling wines, "The Betty" sparkling, NV Brut and "The Callie'' sparkling Rosé, NV Brut, up to 95% off for anyone who signs up to host a girls' night through Une Femme's Project Gather, a community initiative to facilitate over 2,000 gatherings of women this year. 

"I co-founded Une Femme with a goal to celebrate, uplift and advance women in the wine world and beyond. The first step in broadly achieving that is to get as many women as possible to ritualize gathering with each other. Research proves women convening is essential for network building, career advancement, mental health, and overall wellness. It's something we must do, and we must do it regularly. What better time than summer, and what better occasion than National Friendship Day, to gather with the women you love and pop a bottle of bubbly rosé — especially because the wine is on us!" says Une Femme CEO and co-founder Jen Pelka.

Anyone can sign up for Project Gather at unefemmewines.com and depending on where you live, you'll receive a code to purchase Une Femme's Project Gather Gift Set at 95% off or a link for a 95% rebate of the cost of Une Femme wines purchased at a retail location. The Project Gather Gift Set includes three bottles of wine, a Gather Guide, and a set of coasters ($85 retail value). Une Femme wines are available nationwide at Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and fine wine retailers. 

*Discounts and rebates vary by state. Restrictions may apply. Must be 21+. Please drink responsibly. Offer is valid while supplies last. 

About Une Femme Wines

Une Femme launched in 2020 inspired by the women, values, and wine that fueled The Riddler Champagne Bars in New York City's West Village and San Francisco (where it was named Wine Bar of the Year by Eater). In a world where less than 2% of Series A funding goes to women, only 14% of seats on public company boards are held by women, and fewer than 25 women-founded companies have gone public on the NYSE or NASDAQ, Une Femme is on a mission to gather, connect, and uplift women so that those statistics improve for women in the wine world and beyond.

