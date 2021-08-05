Gathered Foods, Makers of Good Catch® Plant-Based Seafood Announce New Distribution Partner, Dot Foods

AUSTIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch® plant-based seafood, has announced an exciting new distribution partner, Dot Foods, North America's largest food industry redistributor. This partnership will enable Good Catch products to be available to a broader set of foodservice accounts and businesses in more locations, making the brand more accessible across the country.

The Good Catch plant-based seafood product lineup at Dot Foods consists of plant-based Tuna-Style Flakes and plant-based frozen appetizers and entrées including Classic Fish Burgers, Breaded Crab Cakes and Breaded Fish Fillets.

Through the brand's continued product innovation and commitment to meeting consumers where they are, Good Catch has created an opportunity to reach new buyers through unique retail and restaurant segments. Last month, Good Catch Breaded Crab Cakes and Fish Fillets were featured as the first plant-based items on the menu at Long John Silver's, the nation's largest quick-service seafood chain. This growth confirms consumer appetite for more seafood options as the plant-based industry continues to thrive.

Dot Foods, based in Mt. Sterling, Illinois, has twelve distribution centers serving all 50 states with deliveries of Good Catch already rolling out. Dot's extensive network will make Good Catch plant-based seafood accessible to everyone from high-volume establishments and regional chains to smaller mom-and-pop businesses.

"This distribution partnership enables us to scale our foodservice presence significantly and allows a full range of consumers from vegans to flexitarians to experience great-tasting Good Catch products," said Christine Mei, CEO of Gathered Foods. "We remain committed to our mission of bringing high quality plant-based seafood to consumers and are thrilled to do that with Dot."

It has been an impressive year for Gathered Foods thus far. Recently, the food company announced its partnership with Dr. Sylvia Earle's nonprofit Mission Blue for an ongoing sponsorship and consumer call to action to help shift the decline of marine wildlife. Prior to that, Gathered Foods secured a successful B-2 bridge funding round, securing $26.3 million with investments from Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) and others. Earlier this year, Good Catch partnered with Bareburger to bring its Plant-Based Classic Fish Burger to consumers through a delicious vegan offering called The Gulf. In its home state of Texas, Good Catch expanded their local presence with launches in Albertsons, Randall's, and Tom Thumb, as well as Austin plant-based restaurants and grocers including Neighborhood Goods, The Beer Plant and Tiny Grocer. The brand also expanded its direct-to-consumer offerings to include its entire portfolio of both shelf-stable and frozen appetizers and entrées.

About Gathered Foods

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, is an innovative food company focused on propelling change through plant-based alternatives. United by a love of good food, plant-based eating and animal welfare, Gathered Foods is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm and preserve environmental resources, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating craveworthy plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everybody in between. Visit GatheredFoods.com for more information.

About Good Catch

Good Catch is a chef-driven brand developing flavorful, plant-based seafood. Founded by pioneering chefs Derek and Chad Sarno, Good Catch products offer the taste, texture and eating experience of seafood without harming the environment. Good Catch products include single-serve, ready-to-eat pouches of Plant-Based Tuna and frozen Plant-Based Fish Burgers, Plant-Based Crab Cakes, Plant-Based Thai Fish Cakes available in retailers across the US and Canada, with growing foodservice partners and wider distribution planned. Stay tuned for more retail and foodservice news on Plant-Based Breaded Fish Sticks, Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets, Plant-Based Breaded Crab Cakes, plus more exciting product launches soon! Visit GoodCatchFoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Facebook and Instagram .

About Dot Foods

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 133,000 products from 1,000 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot Foods operates 12 U. S. distribution centers, located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Dyersburg, Tennessee. Dot Foods' Canadian operations are located in Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. For information, visit Dotfoods.com

SOURCE Good Catch

Related Links

https://goodcatchfoods.com/

