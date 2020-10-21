Gathered Foods, Makers Of Good Catch® Plant-Based Seafood, Launches In Canada

Good Catch is a chef-driven, revolutionary food company developing craveable, plant-based seafood products. The exciting frozen line-up consists of New England Style Plant-Based Crabless Cakes, Thai Style Plant-Based Fishless Cakes, and Classic Style Plant-Based Fishless Burgers. The frozen entrees and appetizers are crafted from Good Catch's proprietary six-legume blend (peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans), which is high in protein and used as the base of Good Catch products to create the texture that mimics the flakiness of seafood. Good Catch uses natural vegan flavorings for seafood notes in the frozen appetizers and entrees for an authentic seafood culinary experience.

"40% of Canadians are actively incorporating more plant-based foods into their diets,1" said Christine Mei, CEO of Gathered Foods, "And we look forward to surprise and delight these consumers with the taste, texture, and comparable protein of our Good Catch offerings. Our team has been diligently working on expanding our international presence to meet the increasing demand for plant-based alternatives globally. We are so pleased to make our first entry into the Canadian market."

International expansion is a natural progression for the innovative food company, as they work to enhance availability of their products to flexitarian and foodie consumers across the globe The company recently announced the opening of its own state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the U.S., dedicated to high-tech production of Good Catch's plant-based product offerings. This product facility will help optimize productivity and efficiency to continuously deliver products to consumers.

It's been an exciting year for the brand, following the news of a $36.8 million Series B Financing Round in January, Good Catch expanded its distribution footprint on an international scale with its Tesco launch in the UK. In recent months, Good Catch announced a joint distribution venture with Bumble Bee Foods, as well as new backing from celebrities Woody Harrelson, Shailene Woodley, Paris Hilton and Lance Bass, which indicates the overwhelming belief in the future of plant-based seafood. This summer, the brand announced the launch of the new line of frozen appetizers and entrees . Most recently, Gathered Foods appointed Christine Mei as CEO.

About Gathered Foods

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, is a revolutionary food company focused on propelling change through craveable plant-based alternatives. United by love of good food, plant-based eating, and animal welfare, Gathered Foods is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm, and preserve environmental resources, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating great-tasting plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everything in between. Visit GatheredFoods.com for more information.

About Good Catch

Good Catch is a chef-driven brand developing flavorful, plant-based seafood alternatives. Founded by pioneering chefs Derek and Chad Sarno, Good Catch products offer the taste, texture, nutrition, and experience of seafood without harming the environment. Good Catch Plant-Based Fish-Free Tuna is available nationwide in three versatile flavor offerings including Naked in Water, Mediterranean, and Oil & Herbs. Good Catch's newly launched frozen appetizers and entrees are available in retailers across the East Coast, with wider distribution planned for later in 2020. Visit GoodCatchFoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Facebook and Instagram.

