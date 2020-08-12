Gathered Foods, Makers Of Good Catch® Plant-Based Seafood, Open New Production Facility In Heath, Ohio

The new manufacturing facility features state-of-the-art processing equipment to produce best-in-industry plant-based food products. Since breaking ground on the site in 2018, Gathered Foods has created employment opportunities in the local Ohio market. The facility currently has 52 employees and is on track to expand to full capacity with up to 80 positions by the end of the year.

"We are incredibly proud to establish a strong manufacturing footprint in the U.S. as we grow our product portfolio," said Christine Mei, CEO of Gathered Foods. "With Good Catch's rapid expansion and the launch of our new line of frozen plant-based entrees and appetizers, having our own production facility enables us to optimize productivity and efficiency. We are fully committed to delivering high quality plant-based seafood products which delight and satisfy our consumers each and every time."

Good Catch's new frozen entrees and appetizers are the result of the rising consumer interest for quick and delicious plant-based meals. The line, which consists of New England Style Plant-Based Crab Cakes, Thai Style Plant-Based Fish Cakes, and Classic Style Plant-Based Fish Burgers, launched last month in retailers across the East Coast. The frozen entrees and appetizers are crafted from Good Catch's proprietary six-legume blend (peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans), which is high in protein and used as the base of Good Catch products to mimic the texture and flakiness of seafood.

The opening of the new facility builds upon an exciting start to the year for Good Catch. In January, the company secured a $36.8 million Series B Financing Round and expanded its distribution footprint on an international scale with its Tesco launch in the UK. In recent months, Good Catch announced a joint distribution venture with Bumble Bee Foods, as well as new backing from celebrities Woody Harrelson, Shailene Woodley, Paris Hilton and Lance Bass, which signifies the overwhelming belief in the future of plant-based seafood. Earlier this summer, Good Catch launched its second product line of frozen entrees and appetizers. Additionally, Gathered Foods welcomed new leadership with the appointment of Christine Mei as Chief Executive Officer.

About Gathered Foods

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, is a revolutionary food company focused on propelling change through craveable plant-based alternatives. United by love of good food, plant-based eating, and animal welfare, Gathered Foods is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm, and preserve environmental resources, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating great-tasting plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everything in between. Visit GatheredFoods.com for more information.

About Good Catch

Good Catch is a chef-driven brand developing flavorful, 100% plant-based seafood alternatives. Founded by pioneering chefs Derek and Chad Sarno, Good Catch products offer the taste, texture, nutrition, and experience of seafood without harming the environment. Good Catch Plant-Based Fish-Free Tuna is available nationwide in three versatile flavor offerings including Naked in Water, Mediterranean, and Oil & Herbs. Good Catch's newly launched frozen appetizers and entrees are available in retailers across the East Coast, with wider distribution planned for later in 2020. Visit GoodCatchFoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Good Catch