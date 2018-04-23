Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast

Medifast's Executive Vice President, Information Technology, Bill Baker, said "We share Gatheredtable's passion for making healthy homemade meals easier. The Gatheredtable software platform allows us to accelerate the development of our next generation of technology for our OPTAVIA coaches and clients."

Terms of the deal are undisclosed.

For more information, contact Mary Egan, CEO of Gatheredtable at mary@gatheredtable.com.

About Gatheredtable Inc:

Gatheredtable is a Seattle-based B2C SaaS software startup providing customized meal plans and grocery lists to customers throughout the U.S. and Internationally. Founded in 2013, Gatheredtable was named the "Best Meal Planner" by the Wall Street Journal in 2015 and the "Best Back to School App" by The TODAY show in 2016. For more information, visit www.gatheredtable.com.

About Medifast ®

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. The brand has been recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors since its founding. In 2016, the company announced OPTAVIA®, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches, franchise partners, and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America List in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit www.MedifastInc.com or www.OPTAVIA.com.

