Gathering Global Resources to Showcase the Future of Ice and Snow

World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo 2024 Opens

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 11, the Opening Ceremony of World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo (hereinafter referred to as the "WWSE") 2024 was held at the Shougang Park in Shijingshan, District, Beijing. The 3-day event features over 400 ice and snow brands from countries including Austria, Italy, Germany, Japan, etc. Officials from leading sports organizations, global industry leaders, representatives from strong winter sports provinces and cities, winter sports associations and enterprises in the industry, experts and scholars, and sports champions, have all convened at this WWSE to discuss the future of the ice and snow industry.

Discussing the Future Development of the Global Ice and Snow Industry

Since its inception in 2016, the WWSE has achieved remarkable success in supporting the Olympic Winter Games, promoting ice and snow diplomacy, facilitating industry development through events, and advancing winter sports. These achievements have earned the expo widespread recognition from diverse sectors worldwide.

As the largest and most authoritative exposition in the global ice and snow industry, it has attracted significant attention from all stakeholders. During the Opening Ceremony & Main Conference of this year's event, Juan Antonio Samaranch, Vice President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), noted that the expo has not only developed into the biggest exposition of global winter sports industry, but also an innovative platform for integrating winter sports and industrial development, marking a historic milestone for the Olympic Winter Games. As a platform to establish international communication channels for winter sports, the expo plays a role of introducing global winter sports industry products and service chain into China.

In his speech, Yu Zaiqing, an IOC Member and Vice President of the Chinese Olympic Committee, emphasized China's commitment to an athlete-centered development approach. China will continue to enhance the competitive level and international influence of winter sports, strengthen training and support for athletes, and provide more competitive opportunities along with improved training conditions. In the post-Winter Olympics era, our goal is to promote the growth of winter sports and encourage greater participation. We aim to incorporate winter sports into people's daily lives by organizing a range of winter sports events and experiential activities, developing training programs for winter sports, and exploring winter tourism resources. Moreover, it is essential to reinforce international collaboration and cooperation to collectively advance the thriving growth of global winter sports. In alignment with the principles of openness, inclusiveness, and win-win collaboration, we will facilitate enhanced communication and partnership among nations in winter sports. This will involve sharing experiences, addressing challenges, and seeking solutions to contribute to the sustainable development of winter sports worldwide.

Secretary of the CPC Shijingshan District Committee of Beijing Municipality Chang Wei stated in his speech that Shijingshan insists on maximizing the sustainable benefits of its Olympic legacy as a key driver for regional development. By leveraging the unique advantages of being a dual Olympic district, it is actively advancing sports and ice-and-snow-related industries, while implementing follow-up initiatives after the Olympic Winter Games. It is fully committed to creating a vibrant hub for emerging fashionable sports in the capital. To this end, it is establishing the nation's first demonstration zone with the goal of engaging 300 million people in winter sports. It is also supporting a variety of high-profile events, including the WWSE, and actively hosting major sporting events such as the WTT China Smash and the Big Air World Cup. Additionally, it is vigorously introducing leading domestic and international sports organizations and industry leaders. Ice and snow have become a distinctive feature of Shijingshan. The district plans to use the WWSE as a springboard to expedite the development of ice and snow facilities, improve service standards, and enhance the entire ice and snow industry chain. It strives to build an integrated ecosystem that encompasses ice and snow sports, tourism, culture, and science and technology, thereby making a substantial contribution to the global advancement of winter sports.

In addition, the presidents of organizations such as the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation, the International Luge Federation, the World Curling Federation, the International Biathlon Union, and the International Skating Union delivered keynote speeches via video.

During the roundtable discussion, Co-President of Asia Digital Group (ADG) Zhang Li moderated an in-depth conversation with a panel of guests, including Franz Rössler, Commercial Counselor at the Austrian Embassy in China and Head of Advantage Austria Beijing; Berlin Bai, Trade Development Manager for Tourism New Zealand; Ines Daneke, Product Manager at Wintersteiger; Lu Peng, Executive President of Sunac China Holdings Limited and President of BONSKI; and Tong Jian, World Champion in Figure Skating. Together, they delved into the theme of "Endless Winter Passion—The Art of Keeping the Snow Spirit Alive". The participants shared valuable insights into the status quo of the ice and snow sector based on their diverse expertise and provided recommendations for the sustainable and healthy development of the industry.

The "Green Development Initiative for the Ice and Snow Industry" was unveiled during the Main Forum. In attendance were government representatives, international sports organizations, sports champions, and ice and snow enterprises, as the WWSE issued a global call for sustainable development within the ice and snow industry. The highly anticipated "Research Report on China's Winter Sports Industry Development (2024)" was released during the forum. This report offers an in-depth analysis of various aspects of the industry, including manufacturing, tourism, training, events, and international development. It identifies eight major trends that the Chinese ice and snow industry is expected to face in the coming years. These include continued expansion of market size, growing diversification in consumer demand, ongoing improvements in the ice and snow industry chain, transformation and upgrading driven by scientific and technological innovation, shift from regional competition to collaboration, facilitating cross-industry integration through the "ice and snow +" initiative, emphasis on sustainable development in the ice and snow industry, and normalization of ice and snow equipment exports.

A group of guests, accompanied by ADG's President Zhu Dongfang and Co-President Zhang Li, visited the exhibition area showcasing leading ice and snow brands from various countries and regions, alongside domestic brands. They also engaged in discussions regarding the current status of ice and snow initiatives and exchanged valuable experiences in this field. These included Yu Zaiqing, an IOC Member and Vice President of the Chinese Olympic Committee; Sun Xing, Deputy Director of the Industrial Culture Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology; Chang Wei, Secretary of the CPC Shijingshan District Committee of Beijing Municipality; Yin Yuan, Vice Mayor of Shijingshan District; Sun Baijun, Vice Mayor of Nanjing; Dai Xinghai, Deputy Secretary-General of Nanjing Municipal People's Government; Li Shan, Deputy Director of the Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Sports; Li Pu, Counselor and Former Deputy Secretary-General of the People's Government of Hebei Province, and Former Director of the Office of the Leading Group for the 24th Olympic Winter Games in Hebei Province; Jiang Jing, Vice President of the Qingdao Olympic Sailing City Development Association; Zhao Rui, Deputy Director of the Jiamusi Municipal Bureau of Sports in Heilongjiang Province; Zhao Yuyan, Member of the Leading Party Members Group and Deputy Director of the Fushun Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Radio and Television; Wang Bingyu, World Champion in Curling; Tong Jian, World Champion in Figure Skating; Zhou Yang, Olympic Champion in Short-Track Speed Skating; Zhao Yinggang, Chairman of the China Sled Association, Deputy Director of the Sustainable Development Committee of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG), and Winner of the Chinese Olympic Gold Medal; Sun Chen, President of the Inner Mongolia Winter Sports Association, etc.

A Multidimensional Showcase of the Charm of Ice and Snow

Ice and snow sports and tourism are increasingly popular, with integrated development progressing steadily. The continuous growth of the ice and snow economy has driven the overall industry to achieve multidimensional, multifaceted, and cross-sector advancement. The WWSE provides valuable insights into the status quo and trends of the ice and snow industry.

This WWSE spans nearly 20,000 square meters and comprises nine exhibition areas. The Pavilion for Ice and Snow Countries is a showcase for these countries, their leading winter sports manufacturers, ski resorts, and training systems. The Advantage Austria participated alongside nine renowned companies from its winter sports sector, showing a diverse range of products, including alpine technology, outdoor and ski resort equipment, skiing gear, ski training programs, and year-round recreational facilities. This exemplifies the comprehensive winter sports industry chain represented by "Made in Austria".

As a dominant global player in the ice and snow industry, the Italian company TechnoAlpin holds over 60% of the market share in snow-making equipment. This exhibition provided an authentic snow house environment, offering visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in a true winter wonderland. Brands from Italy, New Zealand, Germany, Japan, Norway, and other countries were present to showcase their products. The Winter & Alpine Technology exhibition area featured a range of large hardware equipment, including snowmobiles, cableways, magic carpets, snowmakers, snow groomers, and snowplows.

As a leader in domestic ice and snow brands and a professional and comprehensive service provider for the skiing industry, Carving Ski launched its fully automated snowmaker, the Kunpeng SU8, on site. Qinxue Sports presented its domestic snow groomers, while Sport Ice demonstrated the practical operation of ice resurfacers. Metaspace is distinguished by its unique blend of independent innovation and cutting-edge technology, making it the most widely used air dome brand in the industry. With over 300 completed dome structure projects, the company is a pioneer and leader in China's air dome structures.

BONSKI announced plans for indoor ski resorts in cities such as Shenzhen, Shijiazhuang, and Suzhou. These venues will offer a professional experience and innovative activities, marking a significant advancement in the industry. It is worth noting that the Huafa BONSKI in Shenzhen is set to become the largest indoor ski resort in the world upon completion. A number of brands, including Forest Snow, Airhouse, Shiji, Sport Ice, Century Star, Zhenghao, Senwei, and Ski Doctor, showcased their products on site.

The exhibition area for Coordinated Development of Ice and Snow Economy in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region demonstrated the region's collaborative efforts in ice and snow sports, culture, equipment, and tourism industries. Its objectives include developing ice and snow tourism routes, promoting the image and products of ice and snow tourism, and facilitating the transformation of Olympic achievements. As a dual Olympic district in Beijing, Shijingshan highlighted its accomplishments in ice and snow development and is dedicated to attracting domestic and international sports organizations as well as leading enterprises in the industry. The district aims to establish itself as a hub for emerging fashionable sports in the capital, creating a vibrant platform for showcasing ice and snow development.

As one of the host cities for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Zhangjiakou is also set to host the 2029 FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships. The city showcased several major ski resorts, along with the Ice and Snow Sports Equipment Industrial Park in Zhangjiakou High-Tech Industrial Development Zone and the Xuanhua Ice and Snow Industrial Park.

Besides, Tianjin highlighted the development of winter sports through various sections, including History of Winter Sports in Tianjin, Overview of the Four Major Venues, Domestic and International Events, Public Ice and Snow Activities, Panshan Ski Resort in Jixian County, and Ice and Snow Sports Clubs.

The Pavilion for Ice and Snow Provinces and Cities focused on presenting sports industry policies and construction needs from various regions, as well as tourism bureaus, sports bureaus, educational resources, and ice and snow training programs. Jilin Province highlighted its strong technological innovation capabilities through key laboratories, showing products such as skis, snowmakers, and snow fences. Besides, Jilin has established an integrated research service platform for the theory and practice of winter sports training, connecting enterprises, universities, research institutes and end-users. Liaoning Province demonstrated its preparations for the 15th National Winter Games, construction of key ice and snow venues, efforts to promote and popularize winter sports, training for competitive events, and the planning and development of the ice and snow industry and equipment manufacturing sector.

The Sports Science & Technology exhibition area offered visitors the opportunity to experience first-hand the latest developments in the ice and snow industry. These include big data systems, training systems, metaverse, AR/VR, and smart wearables. Beijing Snowelan Sports Development, one of China's largest suppliers of imported ski resort equipment, showcased a ski simulator to highlight its technological innovations in skis, snowmakers, and snow fences. Snow Monkey presented its automatic snowboard waxing and base repair maintenance equipment for demonstration and hands-on experience. Brands such as PIESAT and Geek Bridge displayed their ice and snow rescue services utilizing drones and helicopters.

The exhibition area for Personal Winter Sports Equipment offered a diverse range of products, including skis, goggles, helmets, bindings, ski suits, glide wax, gloves, protective gear, ski boots, ski socks, etc. Beijing Spectrum showcased snowmobiles and snow tracks designed for all-terrain vehicles. Brands such as Mountain Edge, KONQUER, iLab, Senhaida, Wenbeier, and Heilong Skates presented their innovative personal winter sports equipment, along with extreme skincare products. The exhibition area for Outdoor Lifestyle displayed RVs, campsites, cycling equipment, and skateboards.

Market changes are driven by consumer demand. At this WWSE, the popularity of winter sports is rapidly increasing, with a significant shift from a niche interest to a mainstream appeal. Nearly 20 renowned ski resorts participated, offering up to 1,600 discounted tickets each day, with some tickets priced at 80% off. The venue features a snow house, live curling matches, and a fashion show highlighting various ice and snow equipment, all fueled by a shared passion for winter sports. The free trading market, thrilling roller skating competitions, and enthusiastic discussions among ice and snow lovers about ski resorts and gear have energized the entire venue. The expo has established an interactive platform for the public, further strengthening the foundation of winter sports in China.

This is an unparalleled opportunity to immerse yourself in cutting-edge ideas from the ice and snow industry. Explore the latest products from around the globe, uncover limitless collaborative opportunities in winter sports projects, and engage in a wide array of winter activities. We cordially invite you to this spectacular celebration of winter sports, which promises to be an unmissable event.

SOURCE World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo