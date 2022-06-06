Gathr Outdoors Acquires WaterPORT

WaterPORT's innovative collection of tanks, high-pressure nozzles, various vehicle mounting options and accessories help outdoor adventurers enjoy the convenience of a hose away from home. From rinsing off camp dishes, to spraying down gear or even taking a shower before zipping up the tent at night, WaterPORT helps users spend more time enjoying shared outdoor activities, and less time dealing with the corresponding clean up.

"As we continue growing the Gathr Outdoors family of brands, WaterPORT was an obvious addition," said Keith Bornholtz, CEO, Gathr Outdoors. "WaterPORT brings an important layer of convenience to adventures big and small, perfectly aligning with the Gathr Outdoors purpose of inspiring time spent together outside with innovative products that make the experience more comfortable and convenient."

WaterPORT founder Adrian Frick will report to Cory Tholl, president of the Gathr Outdoors Camp segment, which also includes Klymit®, Cascadia Vehicle Tents® and Rightline Gear.

"Joining Gathr Outdoors will provide WaterPORT the new resources and relationships we need to take the brand to the next level," said Frick. "I believe this move will allow us to truly deliver on our brand's potential."

"Bringing WaterPORT into the Gathr Outdoors family strengthens our convenience commitment for consumers," said Tholl. "Nature can be messy and WaterPORT provides a solution by offering quick clean up and easy access to water so users can spend more time outside with their friends and family. We're excited to help the brand reach more outdoor enthusiasts."

Gathr Outdoors' acquisition of WaterPORT is its fifth in the last year, following acquisitions of Klymit, Cascadia Vehicle Tents, Rightline Gear and GCI Outdoor™. ORCA Coolers™ and PrideSports® round out the family of brands.

About Gathr Outdoors, Inc.

Gathr Outdoors, a portfolio company of Centre Partners, is a diversified global designer and manufacturer of outdoor camping, recreation products and equipment headquartered in Nashville, TN with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. The Gathr Outdoor family of brands includes ORCA™, GCI Outdoor™ Klymit™, Cascadia Vehicle Tents®, Rightline Gear, PrideSports® and WaterPORT™. With a deep-rooted belief that outdoor adventures - both big and small - are more powerful when shared with others, Gathr Outdoors products help contribute to the shared, soul-ﬁlling experiences that can only come to life outdoors. For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit: www.GathrOutdoors.com .

