GATHR OUTDOORS PROVIDING CRITICAL OUTDOOR GEAR TO SURVIVORS OF HURRICANE HELENE

Gathr's Klymit Brand Donates Thousands of Sleeping Bags, Pads and Blankets to Survivors in North Carolina Made Homeless By The Storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and KAYSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathr Outdoors, a diversified global designer and manufacturer of outdoor camping, recreation products and equipment announced their commitment to support North Carolina hurricane victims and their families. Working in partnership with Softer Streets, Inc. , a non-profit that supports those experiencing homelessness in the wake of natural disasters, the team will distribute Klymit's rugged outdoor sleep gear to Hurricane Helene survivors in at least 13 counties in North Carolina, including remote parts of the state where aid dispatch has been scarce.

"The team believed strongly that an outdoor company such as Gathr should be supporting the recovery efforts in the Asheville area, where several of our team members reside," said Bill Bettencourt, Outdoor Segment President, Gathr Outdoors, "In researching the opportunity, we discovered the greatest need was blankets, sleeping bags, and sleeping pads, particularly with the onset of fall and colder weather. Our Klymit brand is the authority in rugged outdoor sleep gear and a perfect choice for this type of product. As a company, Gathr is donating thousands of units to support this community during this time of recovery and need. I am proud of our team in the drive to support these community efforts."

Thousands of Klymit's Klymaloft sleeping pads, Wild Aspen sleeping bags, and Horizon Travel blankets will be unloaded at the Avery County airport in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, and handed off to a Softer Streets coordinated volunteer network that will distribute supplies to the worst-hit regions of western North Carolina.

"Dozens were killed, towns were flattened, and thousands of Americans who survived this storm are now facing an unthinkable new reality: homelessness," said Amy La Porte, President of Softer Streets. "As waters recede and roads reopen to once inaccessible areas, many families are sleeping in make-shift shelters, on their friends' basement floors, or even in the cars they used to flee the floods. We know many good people and agencies are doing what they can, but there are still needs that are not being fully met by existing federal disaster relief programs, including long-term sleeping supplies. I am so grateful to Gathr and our long-term partner, Klymit, for filling this gap, and none of this would be possible without our Softer Streets' team members Vice-President Nicole File and Community Outreach Director Judi Moolten, who are both working tirelessly for North Carolina, their beloved home state."

About Gathr Outdoors, Inc.

Gathr Outdoors, a portfolio company of Centre Partners, is a diversified global designer and manufacturer of outdoor camping, recreation products and equipment headquartered in Nashville, TN with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. The Gathr Outdoor family of brands includes ORCA™, GCI Outdoor™ Klymit™and PrideSports®. With a deep-rooted belief that outdoor adventures - both big and small - are more powerful when shared with others, Gathr Outdoors products help contribute to the shared, soul-ﬁlling experiences that can only come to life outside. For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit: www.GathrOutdoors.com .

About Klymit

Klymit is a leading producer of lightweight and comfortable, yet rugged outdoor sleep gear, and part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands. The company is headquartered in Kaysville, Utah and was conceived on the idea that the experience of sleeping outside can be enhanced with innovative technologies. For more information on Klymit visit: klymit.com .

About Softer Streets, Inc

Softer Streets Inc. is providing durable, water-resistant, insulated, easily portable sleeping mats to people experiencing homelessness. We aim to supply every person who regularly sleeps on the streets with a high-quality, easily cleaned mat to provide insulation, reduce bug infestations, and help prevent chronic injuries from sleeping on cold, unyielding surfaces. This harm reduction strategy fills a critical gap between the shelter and the sidewalk.

