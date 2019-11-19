Gatling Accelerates Drill Program; Adds 3rd Drill to Test 4.5 km Mineralized Trend at Larder Gold Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV: GTR,OTCQX: GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce that it is adding a third drill to its 35,000 meter drill program at the Larder Gold Project (Figure 1). The additional drill rig will focus on two important goals: potential extensions of high-grade mineralization near surface at the Fernland deposit and also testing the continuity of mineralization between Fernland and Cheminis to establish a 4.5 kilometer strike length across the three deposits (Figure 2). Recent drill results have already confirmed the continuity of 2.5 kilometers of mineralization between the Bear and Cheminis deposits (see Gatling news release dated October 15, 2019).

Accelerated Push for Continuity of 4.5 kilometer Mineralized Trend. Gatling considers the Fernland, Cheminis and Bear deposits to be part of one, large mineralized system with a strike length of 4.5 kilometers. Multiple drill holes from the ongoing 35,000 meter drill program have now established continuity over 2.5 kilometers of strike length by connecting the Cheminis and Bear deposits. Drilling will continue to test the continuity of mineralization over 4.5 kilometers using a minimum of three drills.

More than 20,000 meters have been drilled historically at Fernland, establishing gold mineralization near surface and up to 850 meters depth. Historic drill results include in FL-98-5 and ( ). In 1938, a shaft was sunk at Fernland to a depth of 547 feet with three levels where two mineralized gold zones were outlined. The historic drilling at Fernland is not included in the historic resource estimates for the Larder project. Recent High-Grade Surface Sampling at Fernland. Gatling has collected numerous surface grab samples at the Larder Gold project including samples at Fernland within the South Flow zone returning values of 7.9 g/t Au and 3.5 g/t Au. These results confirm historical sampling at the Fernland deposit.

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

