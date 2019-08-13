Gatling Expands Drill Program to 20,000 meters at Larder Gold Project

Additional 10,000 meters to focus on deposit expansion and new, high-grade targets. Gatling has extended the program to 20,000 meters with the aim of expanding mineralized horizons at Bear, Cheminis and Fernland and also exploring new intrusion-related mineralization at the Kir Vit property.

Exceptional Hit Rate. The first six holes drilled at the Bear deposit all intersected gold mineralization. The holes confirmed historical high-grade lenses, tested down plunge continuity and extended the mineralized zones to the west towards the Cheminis deposit. Gatling has completed 13 drill holes to date with 7 holes drilled at Bear and Cheminis deposits with assays pending.

The first six holes drilled at the Bear deposit all intersected gold mineralization. The holes confirmed historical high-grade lenses, tested down plunge continuity and extended the mineralized zones to the west towards the Cheminis deposit. Gatling has completed 13 drill holes to date with 7 holes drilled at Bear and Cheminis deposits with assays pending. Mineralized Trend with 4 km of Strike. Gatling considers the Fernland, Cheminis and Bear deposits to be part of one large mineralized system with a strike length of 4 km along the Cadillac-Larder Break with small displacements within each deposit. The recent results demonstrate that the Bear Deposit has strong continuity along strike over 500 meters and with a depth component over 700 meters within the North Carbonate Gold (" North ") zone (Figure 2).

Two Rigs, Ongoing Drilling. Two rigs are currently drilling at the Larder Gold Project with one rig exploring the Bear and Cheminis deposits and the second rig exploring the Kir Vit zone (Figures 1, 3 & 4).

Summary of 2019 Completed Drill Holes to Date

Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM East UTM North Elev (m) Assays Received GTR-19-001A 171 -67 1,047 600900 5330950 327 GTR-19-002 171 -67 996 600953 5330933 327 GTR-19-003 171 -67 1,011 600791 5330931 319 GTR-19-004W 171 -50 447 600791 5330931 319 GTR-19-005W2 180 -67 652 600791 5330931 319 GTR-19-006A 174 -65 921 600794 5330920 320 Assays Pending GTR-19-007A 170 -75 1509 601007 5331166 318 GTR-19-008 315 -77 369 599330 5330194 320 GTR-19-009 180 -67 1070 600750 5330946 329 GTR-19-010 315 -77 381 599408 5330255 330 GTR-19-011 325.6 -72 309 599505 5330297 330 GTR-19-012 330 -72 339 599598 5330326 324 GTR-19-013 180 -66 642 599674 5330483 328

Results from 2019 Drill Holes

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone











GTR-19-001A 815.0 820.0 5.0 1.0 North Including 816.0 817.0 1.0 1.9 North and Including 818.0 819.0 1.0 1.4 North

890.0 891.0 1.0 3.4 Ultramafics

933.5 934.5 1.0 2.3 South Flow











GTR-19-002 825.0 830.0 5.0 1.3 North /Ultramafics Including 826.4 827.0 0.6 5.9 North /Ultramafics

846.0 847.0 1.0 2.2 Ultramafics

851.0 852.0 1.0 2.9 Ultramafics

925.0 927.0 2.0 0.6 South Flow











GTR-19-003 797.0 803.1 6.1 20.7 North /Graphitic Zone

808.0 815.0 7.8 6.6 North /Graphitic Zone

821.0 822.0 1.0 3.2 Ultramafics

967.2 968.8 1.6 1.9 South Flow











GTR-19-004W 782.0 790.0 8.0 10.8 North

919.0 920.0 1.0 1.2 South Flow











GTR-19-005W2 788.0 793.0 5.0 12.7 North

810.1 815.0 4.9 2.5 Ultramafics

917.0 918.0 1.0 1.0 South Flow











GTR-19-006A 750.5 753.5 3.0 9.7 North

770.6 772.0 1.4 1.3 Ultramafics

871.0 875.0 4.0 8.5 Altered South Flow

879.0 882.0 3.0 1.2 South Flow

Nathan Tribble, Vice President Exploration stated, "The goal of our initial 10,000 m program at the Larder Gold Project was to confirm historical high-grade lenses and expand the footprint of the existing deposits. We are very pleased with our success so far and have doubled the program to a total of 20,000 m. The expanded program will also include drill testing a number of attractive high-grade gold targets on our newly acquired Kir Vit property."

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled at the Larder project site. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw with half sent for assay at ActLabs in Timmins, Ontario. The other half is secured and retained on site. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 5.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., Vice President Exploration of Gatling Exploration and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

