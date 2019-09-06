Gatling Extends Bear Deposit 200 m with 10.6 g/t Au over 5.0 m at Larder Gold Project

Nathan Tribble, VP Exploration for Gatling, stated, "Hitting such strong grades with our biggest step out to date is extremely encouraging. The successful results also represent the start of a new phase of step out drilling, designed to test the theory that our three deposits – Fernland, Cheminis and Bear – are all connected as one, very large mineralized system."

Results from drill holes

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone GTR-19-009 811.0 816.0 5.0 10.6 North

916.0 917.0 1.0 1.2 South Flow

*Stated lengths are core lengths as drilled. True widths are estimated to be 60 to 80% of reported core length intervals.

Highlights

Largest Step Out to Date. GTR-19-009 extended the North zone 200 meters west with multiple occurrences of visible gold returning values of 10.6 g/t Au over 5.0 meters (Figure 1).





GTR-19-009 extended the North zone 200 meters west with multiple occurrences of visible gold returning values of (Figure 1). Step Out Drilling Campaign. Drilling at the Bear deposit has now entered a new expansion phase and will continue to strategically step-out west along the Cadillac-Larder Break towards Cheminis. Gatling believes that the Fernland, Cheminis and Bear deposits are part of one continuous system (Figure 3). This phase of exploration will continue to explore previously untested areas along strike of known mineralization.





Drilling at the Bear deposit has now entered a new expansion phase and will continue to strategically step-out west along the Cadillac-Larder Break towards Cheminis. Gatling believes that the Fernland, Cheminis and Bear deposits are part of one continuous system (Figure 3). This phase of exploration will continue to explore previously untested areas along strike of known mineralization. Bear Deposit Resource. The 2011 inferred resource completed on the Bear deposit is 683,600 Au oz at 5.69 g/t Au. There are three main zones (North, Ultramafic, and South Flow) that comprise the total resource. Gatling has over 30,000 meters of completed drilling that has not been included in this resource and will be utilized in future models.





The 2011 inferred resource completed on the Bear deposit is 683,600 Au oz at 5.69 g/t Au. There are three main zones (North, Ultramafic, and South Flow) that comprise the total resource. Gatling has over 30,000 meters of completed drilling that has not been included in this resource and will be utilized in future models. Bear Deposit Extension. The Bear deposit is made up of three main mineralized zones with current dimensions outlined to 600 meters in strike and over 850 meters at depth (Figure 2). With strong continuity throughout all 3 zones, Gatling will continue to test the extension of mineralization as drilling continues.

Further Details

GTR-19-009

The North zone displays strong silica-sericite-graphite alteration with cross cutting veins and brecciated texture throughout. The upper and lower contacts are both sharp and the North zone has multiple occurrences of visible gold (Figure 1).

Drill hole locations

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM East UTM North Elev (m) GTR-19-009 180 -67 1073 600750 5330946 329

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled at the Larder project site. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw with half sent for assay at ActLabs in Timmins, Ontario. The other half is secured and retained on site. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 5.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

