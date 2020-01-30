Gatling Intersects High-Grade Gold at Fernland: Further Validating and Extending 4.5 km Scale Mineralized Footprint at Larder Project

VANCOUVER, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV: GTR,OTCQX: GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) is pleased to announce initial drill results from Fernland, at the Larder gold project in Ontario, Canada. High-grade, near surface gold mineralization has been intersected within a broader widespread mineralized zone, including 11.9 g/t Au over 4.0 meters. These results confirm mineralization 2 kilometers west of the Cheminis deposit and further extend the 4.5 kilometer mineralized footprint at Larder. Importantly, the strength and location of these results facilitates an aggressive step out drilling strategy along trend to fill the gap between the Fernland and Cheminis deposits.

Fernland intercepts align with known mineralized zones at Cheminis, indicating potential continuity between deposits. Future drilling will concentrate on stepping out along trend in order to fill in 400 meter distance between zones. Historical Exploration at Fernland: Historic near surface drilling at Fernland includes 3.3 g/t Au over 12.2 meters (FL-88-47), 4.3 g/t Au over 6.3 meters (FL-88-61) and 2.2 g/t Au over 13.4 meters. More than 20,000 meters have been drilled at Fernland, none of which are included in the historic resource estimates at the Larder Gold project.

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO, stated "We are very pleased with the initial drill results from Fernland – one of three high-grade gold deposits at our Larder project. The location of these successful drill holes is a strong indicator of continuity between the Fernland and Cheminis zones and allows us to aggressively target the remaining gap between these zones."

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone GTR-19-024 81.0 85.0 4.0 11.9 South GTR-19-026 75.0 79.0 4.0 1.5 South GTR-19-027 72.0 81.0 9.0 3.5 South Including 72.0 77.0 5.0 5.4 South GTR-19-031 15.0 30.0 15.0 1.6 South GTR-19-033 67.0 78.0 11.0 1.9 South Including 71.0 75.0 4.0 3.1 South GTR-19-035 29.6 46.0 16.4 1.1 South GTR-19-037 120.0 122.0 2.0 2.5 South

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO

Gatling Exploration Inc.

