GATO, THE NEW, FREE & SOCIAL GAMING PLATFORM, LANDS TO DEMOCRATIZE THE GAMING EXPERIENCE

GATO

17 May, 2023, 06:00 ET

Independent Developers can Upload Their Games for Free and Monetize Their Content 

Players from Around the World can Discover Great Indie Games to Play at No Cost

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GATO launched today as the new indie, social gaming platform, offering game developers worldwide the opportunity to upload their games for free while monetizing their content. The premium platform also offers players a wide selection of curated games, recommendations, social gaming experiences, and personalized avatars. GATO, available on desktop, App Store, and Google Play, is a game-changer for developers looking for new ways to generate revenue from their passion.

"GATO, our new social gaming platform, is designed to cater to the needs of game developers and anyone who loves video games," said Patricio Ruiz Yanzi, CEO of GATO. "The community-driven platform democratizes the gaming experience by offering a free service where developers can monetize their content."

The new free-to-play platform allows developers to easily upload their games with the service earning revenue through advertising placements. Developers will be able to deliver assets, collectibles, and services providing them with additional revenue streams from their games. Users can discover new games, play for free on multiple devices, connect with the creators, make social connections, and help build, boost & empower the gaming community.

For advertisers, GATO offers a highly engaging user base reaching millions of potential Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha consumers through its innovative approach to gaming. The platform provides a perfect opportunity for advertisers to showcase their products and services via customized campaigns such as pre-roll premium "insert coin" ads, sponsored collections, and ad hoc branded games built in collaboration with the GATO community.

Get to know us at GATO.US

About GATO

GATO is a global social gaming platform that aims to connect gamers and indie game developers from around the world. It provides a curated catalog of unique and diverse games, offering players free and unlimited access to a wide range of gaming experiences. GATO is focused on democratizing the gaming industry by empowering independent developers and giving them the tools they need to reach global audiences and monetize their games. With a strong emphasis on community and innovation, GATO strives to create a vibrant and inclusive gaming ecosystem for players and creators alike.

Contact:
[email protected]  
[email protected]

SOURCE GATO

