Gator Game Day Giveaway at Hotel ELEO at University of Florida Celebrates Return of College Football with Prizes including YETI Cooler

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida has announced the Gator Game Day Giveaway. For every 2021 University of Florida home game, there will be a chance to win one of four prizes: a Yeti Hopper 8 soft cooler including a $20 certificate from First Magnitude Brewing, a Visit Gainesville stadium bag with tickets to select local attractions, breakfast for two, and a $30 gift card at Covey Kitchen + Cocktails. To enter the giveaway, enter at hoteleleo.com/contest. Winners will be announced before kickoff. For more information, call the hotel at 352-565-3536 or visit HotelELEO.com.

Hotel ELEO's Gator Game Day Giveaway celebrates the 2021 college football season in Gainesville, Florida. For each home game, one of four prizes will be awarded. Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida opened in 2020. It is one mile from the football stadium.

To enter the contest, football fans simply enter online at hoteleleo.com/contest. Winners will be randomly selected each home-game weekend and will be notified by email. Winners will be able to claim their prize at the hotel's front desk. Details are available at hoteleleo.com/contest.

Home games are held at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, also known as the Swamp. The full 2021 football schedule is available online at https://floridagators.com/sports/football/schedule.

Sept. 4 Florida Atlantic University

Sept. 18 University of Alabama

Sept. 25 University of Tennessee

Oct. 9 Vanderbilt University

Nov. 13 Samford University

Nov. 27 Florida State University

Located just 1 mile from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Hotel ELEO offers 173 rooms, including 20 suites. Guest rooms feature luxury linens, a Dohm® Natural Sound Machine, QI wireless phone charger, two televisions, L'Occitane en Provence bath amenities, a N'espresso coffee machine and mini-fridge. The hotel is home to the celebrated Covey Kitchen + Cocktails, which offers hand-crafted cocktails, contemporary American dishes, and indoor and outdoor seating overlooking Rush Lake.

For more information on Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida and to make reservations, visit HotelEleo.com or call 1-352-565-3536.

About Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida

Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida, a 173-room boutique hotel, is located in Gainesville, Florida. The hotel is home to Covey Kitchen + Cocktails, offers flexible meeting and event space, features top-of-the-line equipment in the fitness studio. The hotel is in walking distance to restaurants, galleries, theaters, stadiums on the University of Florida campus and UF Health, the University of Florida's academic health center. For more information visit HotelEleo.com or call 352-565-3536.

About the University of Florida

The University of Florida's mission is to prepare our students to lead and influence the next generation and beyond for economic, cultural and societal benefit. Recognized as among the top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report, UF is one of the nation's largest public universities, and is the only member of the Association of American Universities in Florida. Teaching, research and scholarship, and service span all of the UF's academic disciplines and represent its commitment to be a premier university that the state, nation and world look to for leadership. www.ufl.edu.

About UF Health

With main campuses in Gainesville and Jacksonville, UF Health includes six health colleges, nine research centers and institutes, 10 hospitals, including two teaching hospitals and five specialty hospitals, and a host of physician medical practices and outpatient services throughout North Central and Northeast Florida. Our mission is to promote health through outstanding and high-quality patient care, innovative and rigorous education in the health professions and biomedical sciences, and high-impact research across the spectrum of basic, translational and clinical investigation. To learn more, visit www.UFHealth.org.

