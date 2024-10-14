Gatorade Launches Generative AI Squeeze Bottle Personalization to Fuel Athlete Self-Expression

The new ability to create custom designs using AI for inspiration takes existing Gatorade.com bottle personalization options to the next level. Every athlete is one-of-one and by putting these tools of self-expression directly in their hands, they now have access to millions of different design options. By simply typing ideas such as their favorite sports, designs and hobbies into a search box on the website, and then choosing from a selection of colors, vibes and passions, it's easy to make the Gatorade Squeeze Bottle their own.

Adobe Firefly Services, a set of APIs and capabilities to scale personalization, enables the generation of images that unlock creative self-expression while maintaining the iconic look-and-feel of the Gatorade Squeeze Bottles. Gatorade collaborated with digital product agency, Work & Co, part of Accenture Song, to ensure the new AI experience is seamlessly integrated into Gatorade.com and is user-friendly.

At the Adobe MAX 2024 Creativity Conference, Xavi Cortadellas, Gatorade's Sr. director of marketing, athletic equipment, and Leon Imas, vice president of design at PepsiCo, will unveil the technology experience on Gatorade.com.

"Gatorade continues to be at the forefront of athletic equipment personalization, and the launch of AI-generated bottle design puts next level creative self-expression directly in athletes' hands," said Cortadellas. "Now athletes everywhere can have fun with our AI tool in a way that's approachable and uniquely on-brand. Available on Gatorade.com through the free Gatorade iD loyalty platform, there are nearly endless possibilities for personalization."

"Gatorade has been bringing personalization to new levels of expression and innovation in our products and experiences," said Imas. "This is a rare moment when the idea creates next level expression and industry-leading innovation. We crafted a special experience for our athletes to feel like a Gatorade pro, creating styles, themes and structure references that Firefly pulls from to make all generated bottle designs uniquely Gatorade, and special to you. The end results are bottles generated by AI, powered by design, and imagined by you."

The capability will only be available on the Gatorade website through Gatorade iD, where users can earn points and unlock benefits. Points can be used to generate bottles designs, and preset options are also available for inspiration. Every member will have the option to create two free designs before tapping into their loyalty points and designs will be saved to the user's profile so they can return to them at any time.

"Every brand is trying to figure out how to effectively personalize customer experiences at scale, a proven strategy that can boost audience engagement and drive lasting loyalty," said Hannah Elsakr, vice president, Adobe. "Gatorade is pioneering a new approach and making one-to-one personalization a reality with generative AI, leveraging Adobe Firefly Services to deliver highly customized water bottles and unlock creative expression for millions of everyday athletes."

Athletes today are increasingly seeking ways to personalize their experience on and off the field and Gatorade is one of the first brands to put the power of an AI-fueled experience in their hands so that they can customize their own bottles. As a brand born to solve athlete problems, Gatorade continues to lead the industry forward with innovation that matches these athletes' needs. The brand is focused on supporting each athlete on their unique journey to greatness, and this is just the start of how AI will fuel athlete personalization.

Anyone can utilize the generative AI-powered personalization to create their one-of-a-kind Gatorade Squeeze Bottle for $34.99 via Gatorade iD, the brand's free membership platform on www.gatorade.com .

About The Gatorade Portfolio

The Gatorade Portfolio, a division of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), is a connected performance and wellness ecosystem built to fuel all athletes and exercisers. Bringing together Gatorade, Fast Twitch, Propel, Evolve and Muscle Milk, the Gatorade Portfolio is the most complete offering in the category today, with a broad range of personalized solutions at every stage of the athlete journey. This integrated system of brands is built on Gatorade's nearly 60-year history of studying athletes and is fueling the future of athletic performance and wellness by delivering solutions across hydration, protein, energy and all-day nutrition to fuel consumers, no matter how or why they sweat. For more information and a full list of product offerings, please visit www.gatorade.com .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X (Twitter) , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Contact:

Maya Savino

[email protected]

SOURCE The Gatorade Company