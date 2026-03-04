GATORADE LOWER SUGAR BRINGS A NEW ERA OF HYDRATION WITH NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, SWEETENERS OR COLORS AND 75% LESS SUGAR THAN GATORADE THIRST QUENCHER

"Gatorade Lower Sugar represents the Gatorade Sports Science Institute's latest innovation in hydration," said Dr. Matt Pahnke from the Gatorade Sports Science Institute. "It delivers science-backed hydration aligned with what today's active consumers are asking for."

Gatorade Lower Sugar is the newest offering in Gatorade's Advanced Hydration System – a connected portfolio that helps consumers understand which Gatorade products hydrate better, faster or longer than water. Gatorade Lower Sugar answers growing consumer demand for hydration options that deliver on the taste and electrolyte performance Gatorade is known for, now with no artificial colors.

Gatorade Lower Sugar Campaign

To mark the nationwide launch of Gatorade Lower Sugar, the brand is unveiling a marketing campaign featuring all types of bodies in motion – including dancers Witney Carson & Charly Barby, Roland Pollard, and TV host Tayshia Adams – alongside two-time WNBA All-Star and Gatorade roster athlete Caitlin Clark and narrated by WNBA legend and mom of three Candace Parker.

In the hero film, everyday movers progress through a striking black-and-white world – a blank canvas of effort and energy. From the snap of a skateboard against pavement to the precision of a tumbling pass, each moment pulses with the joy of movement. Color breaks through in pops of iconic Gatorade sports drink hues – bold and unmistakable – a visual reminder that greatness has always had a signature.

"Gatorade Lower Sugar boldly expands our hydration portfolio, designed to hydrate everyday movers who want science-backed hydration to fuel their day," said Anuj Bhasin, SVP of Marketing, Gatorade. "The campaign celebrates the inner 'IT' that keeps them moving, alongside a hydration solution with the flavors they know and love, but with no artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors and 75% less sugar than original Gatorade."

Gatorade Lower Sugar is now available in 28-fl. oz, 20-fl. oz, and 12-fl. oz bottles at a suggested retail price of $1.89-$3.39 at Gatorade.com and retailers nationwide.

*TRUE Global Intelligence surveyed a demographically representative sample of U.S. adults in January 2026

About The Gatorade Portfolio

The Gatorade Portfolio, a division of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), is a connected performance and wellness ecosystem built to fuel all athletes and exercisers. Bringing together Gatorade, Propel, Evolve and Muscle Milk, the Gatorade Portfolio is the most complete offering in the category today, with a broad range of personalized solutions at every stage of the active person's journey. This integrated system of brands is built on Gatorade's 61-year history of studying athletes and is fueling the future of athletic performance and wellness by delivering solutions across hydration, protein, energy and all-day nutrition to fuel consumers, no matter how or why they sweat. For more information and a full list of product offerings, please visit www.gatorade.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

