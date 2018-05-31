Gatorade® National Baseball Player of the Year: Ryan Weathers

"Ryan Weathers spots all of his pitches effectively, and his fastball plays up with heavy sinking action," says Baseball America National Writer Carlos Collazo. "He's got big-league bloodlines, thanks to his dad, and a well-rounded arsenal. His professionalism is apparent immediately when you watch him on the mound. He's very even-keeled and calm, and has an advanced understanding of what he's trying to do as a pitcher. In a time when many talented arms are more "throwers" than "pitchers," he's attacking hitters with a plan."

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Weathers as the nation's best high school baseball player. A national advisory panel comprised of sport-specific experts and sports journalists helped select Ryan from nearly 470,000 high school baseball players nationwide. Ryan is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade Male High School Athlete of the Year award, to be presented at a special ceremony prior to The ESPY Awards in July.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior left-handed pitcher, first baseman and outfielder, compiled a 10-0 record with a 0.09 earned run average this past season, leading the Mustangs (33-4) to the Division I, Class A state championship game. Weathers struck out 148 batters in 76 innings pitched, allowing just 24 hits and 10 walks. At the plate, he posted a .434 batting average with nine doubles, five home runs, 31 runs scored and 26 runs batted in. He also produced a .559 on-base-percentage and a .747 slugging percentage for an OPS of 1.306. The 2017 Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Mr. Baseball winner, he won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2017 U-18 World Cup in Canada.

Weathers has maintained an A average in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball on scholarship at Vanderbilt this fall, but is projected as an early round selection in June's Major League Baseball draft.

"Without question, Ryan is deserving of recognition as the nation's best high school baseball player based on his statistics on the field and the impact his accomplishments have had on Loretto's success," said Gatorade Senior Vice President and General Manager Brett O'Brien. "But he is also a shining example to peers and aspiring young athletes of what a leader and a student-athlete should be. He represents everything we hope for in a Gatorade Player of the Year recipient."

ALL-TIME GATORADE NATIONAL BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

YEAR NAME HIGH SCHOOL STATUS







2017-18 Ryan Weathers Loretto HS, Loretto, TN High School Senior 2016-17 MacKenzie Gore Whiteville HS, Whiteville, NC San Diego Padres Org. 2015-16 Kyle Muller Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas, TX Atlanta Braves Org. 2014-15 Luken Baker Oak Ridge HS, Oak Ridge, TX Texas Christian University 2013-14 Justus Sheffield Tullahoma, Tullahoma, TN New York Yankees Org. 2012-13 Clint Frazier Logansville HS, Logansville, GA New York Yankees Org. 2011-12 Lance McCullers Jesuit, Tampa, FL Houston Astros 2010-11 Dylan Bundy Owasso, Owasso, OK Baltimore Orioles 2009-10 Kaleb Cowart Cook, Adel, GA Los Angeles Angels 2008-09 Matt Hobgood Norco, Norco, CA Free Agent 2007-08 Kyle Skipworth Patriot, Riverside, CA Free Agent 2006-07 Rick Porcello Seton Hall Prep, West Orange, NJ Boston Red Sox 2005-06 Clayton Kershaw Highland Park, Dallas, TX Los Angeles Dodgers 2004-05 Justin Upton Great Bridge, Chesapeake, VA Detroit Tigers 2003-04 Mark Rogers Mt. Ararat, Topsham, ME Milwaukee Brewers 2002-03 Chris Lubanski Kennedy-Kenrick, Norristown, PA Retired from MLB 2001-02 Zack Greinke Apopka, Apopka, FL Arizona Diamondbacks 2000-01 Casey Kotchman Seminole, Seminole, FL Free Agent 1999-2000 Jason Stokes Coppell, Coppell, TX Retired from MLB 1998-99 B.J. Garbe Moses Lake, WA Retired from MLB 1997-98 Drew Henson Brighton, Brighton, MI Retired from MLB and NFL 1996-97 Darnell McDonald Cherry Creek, Englewood, CO Retired from MLB 1995-96 Matt White Waynesboro, Waynesboro, PA Retired from MLB 1994-95 Chad Hutchinson Torrey Pines, San Diego, CA Retired from MLB and NFL 1993-94 Doug Million Sarasota, Sarasota, FL Deceased 1992-93 Alex Rodriguez Westminster Christian, Miami, FL Retired from MLB 1991-92 A.J. Hinch Midwest City, Midwest City, OK Houston Astros Manager 1990-91 Brian Barber Dr. Phillips, Orlando, FL Retired from MLB 1989-90 Todd Van Poppel James Martin, Arlington, TX Retired from MLB 1988-89 Jeff Jackson Simeon, Chicago, IL Retired from MLB 1987-88 Mark Lewis Hamilton, Hamilton, OH Retired from MLB 1986-87 Willie Banks St. Anthony's, Jersey City, NJ Retired from MLB 1985-86 Gary Sheffield Hillsborough, Tampa, FL Retired from MLB









