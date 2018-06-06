Gatorade® National Boys Soccer Player Of The Year: Ousseni Bouda

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Bouda as the nation's best high school boys soccer player. A national advisory panel comprised of sport-specific experts and sports journalists helped select Bouda from nearly 432,000 high school boys soccer players nationwide. Bouda is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade Male High School Athlete of the Year award, to be presented at a special ceremony prior to The ESPY Awards in July.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior forward scored 49 goals and passed for 4 assists this past season, leading the Mustangs (9-8-2) to the to the New England Prep School Athletic Council Class C finals this past season. A two-time prep school All-Star, Bouda already owns his school's career scoring record for goals scored (92) and was named to the "Second XI" by the New England Soccer Journal. He tallied 80 percent of his team's scores in his junior year.

A dorm leader at his school, Bouda has served as an advisor for international students at Millbrook and has collected used sports equipment to be sent to children in his country of origin, Burkina Faso.

"Ousseni Bouda is a rare combination of speed and skill," says Sheldon Shealer, High School Soccer Editor for TopDrawerSoccer.com. "An elite attacker, he's able to create space with incredible footwork on the ball, or he can simply run right past defenders. No doubt, he's one of the most exciting and talented players to watch in the high school game."

Bouda has maintained a B-plus average in the classroom. He will begin his senior year of high school this fall.

"Ousseni is an exceptional student-athlete who has earned recognition as the nation's best high school boys soccer player while also excelling in the classroom and making a difference in his native Burkina Faso," said Gatorade Senior Vice President and General Manager Brett O'Brien. "Ousseni's statistics on the field speak for themselves, but even more impressive is the impact he has had on his teammates and the example he sets for younger student-athletes. Ousseni represents everything we look to celebrate in a Gatorade Player of the Year recipient."

As a part of Gatorade's cause marketing platform "Play it Forward," Bouda also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing. He is also eligible to win one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants for his organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade high school sports leadership team in partnership with the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

Former notable Gatorade National Players of the Year include:

Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Peyton Manning

2015 NBA first overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns

Three-time WNBA champion Maya Moore

Seven-time track & field gold medalist Allyson Felix

Three-time beach volleyball gold medalist Kerri Walsh

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw

ALL-TIME GATORADE NATIONAL BOYS SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE YEAR







YEAR NAME HIGH SCHOOL STATUS







2017-18 Ousseni Bouda Millbrook High School, Millbrook, N.Y. High School Junior 2016-17 Umar Farouk Osman The Hotchkiss School, Lakeville, CT University of Michigan 2015-16 Lucas Mendes Washington-Lee High School, Washington, D.C. FC Baltimore 2014-15 Jack Harrison Berkshire School, Sheffield, MA Middlesbrough FC 2013-14 Abu Danladi Dunn School, Los Olivos, CA Minnesota United 2012-13 Cristian Roldan El Rancho High School, Pico Rivera, CA Seattle Sounders FC 2011-12 Ema Boateng Cate School, Capinteria, CA LA Galaxy 2010-11 Luis Rendon Cosby High School, Midlothian, VA Duke University Grad 2009-10 Soony Saad Dearborn High Shool, Dearborn, MI Sporting Kansas City 2008-09 Dillon Powers Plano High School, Plano, TX Colorado Rapids 2007-08 Chris Agorsor McDonogh School, Owings Mills, MD USL PRO Free Agent 2006-07 Brayan Martinez West Orange High School, West Orange, NJ Puebla FC (Mexico) 2005-06 Eric Alexander Portage Central high School, Portage, MI Houston Dynamo 2004-05 Lee Nguyen Plano East High School, Plano, TX New England Revolution 2003-04 Patrick Phelan Wilbraham & Monson Academy, Wilbraham, MA Retired from MLS 2002-03 Greg Dalby Poway High School, Poway, CA Davidson College Staff 2001-02 Jordan Harvey Capistrano Valley High School, Mission Viejo, CA Vancouver Whitecaps 2000-01 Ned Grabavoy Lincoln Way High School, New Lenox, IL Retired from MLS 1999-00 Alecko Eskandarian Bergen Catholic High School, Oradell, NJ New York Cosmos Staff 1998-99 Kyle Martino Staples High School, Westport, CT Retired from MLS 1997-98 Nick Downing Eastlake High School, Redmond, WA New Eng. Revolution Staff 1996-97 Nick Garcia Bishop Lynch High School, Dallas, TX Retired from MLS 1995-96 Andy Kirk Marquette Univ., Milwaukee, WI Retired from MLS 1994-95 Pierre Venditti Jonathon Law High School, Milford, CT Univ. of Maryland Grad 1993-94 Andriy Shapowal Kenston High School, Chagrin Falls, OH Univ. of Virginia Grad 1992-93 Mike Fisher Batavia High School, Batavia, IL Univ. of Virginia Grad 1991-92 Matt McKeon De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis, MO Retired from MLS 1990-91 Claudio Reyna St. Benedict's Prep, Newark, NJ NYC FC Dir. of Football Ops 1988-89 Chris Henderson Cascade High School, Everett, WA Seattle Sounders FC Staff 1987-88 Lyle Yorks E.O. Smith High School, Storrs, CT Retired from MISL 1986-87 John Gwin Boise high School, Boise, ID Duke University Grad 1985-86 Kevin Hundelt Aquinas-Mercy, Hazelwood, MO Retired from MISL

