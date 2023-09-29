GATSBY Chocolate: Revolutionizing the Chocolate Industry on Shark Tank Season 15

News provided by

GATSBY Chocolate

29 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

Indulgence Meets Innovation: Discover the Low-Calorie Chocolate Sensation

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a flavor revolution like no other! GATSBY Chocolate, the pioneering low-calorie chocolate brand, is set to make a splash on the upcoming season of Shark Tank. Mark your calendars for September 29th at 8 pm EST/8 pm PST, when GATSBY Chocolate takes center stage on ABC, inviting viewers to witness whether any of the Sharks will embark on this delectable chocolate adventure.

Created by Doug Bouton, the visionary co-founder of Halo Top Ice Cream, and Ryan Bouton, the first employee of Halo Top Ice Cream, GATSBY Chocolate is determined to rewrite the rules of the chocolate industry, just as its predecessor transformed the world of ice cream.

GATSBY Chocolate seduces taste buds with its captivating range of low-calorie chocolate bars, delivering not only incredible flavor but also a guilt-free indulgence tailored to health-conscious consumers.

Indulgence Meets Innovation: Key Highlights

  • Guilty Pleasure, Fewer Calories: GATSBY Chocolate boasts just half the calories of premium chocolate brands like Godiva, Ghirardelli, and Lily's, making it the ultimate guilt-free treat.
  • Uncompromising Health Benefits: With 80-90% less sugar, carbs, and fat per serving, GATSBY Chocolate is rewriting the rules of chocolate consumption, catering to those seeking a healthier option.
  • Inclusivity at Its Best: GATSBY Chocolate offers a diverse range of flavors, including Fudge Brownie, Sea Salt Extra Dark, Almond Dark Chocolate, all which are vegan and gluten free. Their Cookies n Cream is not, however still delectable!
  • Accessible Nationwide: GATSBY Chocolate is readily available at Walmart stores nationwide, ensuring chocolate lovers from coast to coast can savor the GATSBY experience.

Doug and Ryan, the dynamic co-founders of GATSBY Chocolate, shared their remarkable journey, stating, "We are on a mission to disrupt the chocolate industry, building on the success of Halo Top Ice Cream. With our first-ever low-calorie chocolate bars, we're making it easier for people to enjoy chocolate without the guilt."

GATSBY Chocolate is poised to leave an indelible mark on the chocolate industry, catering to consumers seeking healthier and more mindful chocolate choices. For more information about GATSBY Chocolate, please visit GatsbyChocolate.com

Media Contact:
Ashley Marcos
Senior Account Executive
[email protected]
480.335.0506

SOURCE GATSBY Chocolate

