Gatsby Hires Okada & Company For Its Digital First Office Leasing Strategies

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Real Estate investment & development company Gatsby Realty has hired Okada & Company as landlord representative for its office portfolio in Midtown, Manhattan. Since the pandemic, Okada has become one of the more active leasing companies in Midtown, Manhattan due to its digital first marketing strategy and web scraping in research. The properties include 251-253 Fifth Avenue, 224 West 35th Street, and 56 West 45th Street, New York, NY and equate to approximately 300,000 SF of commercial space.

"It's become an all-digital environment, and luckily we've been pushing this philosophy for some time now. This along with hard work should equate to more leasing activity for Gatsby. Every deal counts & Always Be Closing!" Says CEO of Okada & Company Christopher Okada.

For more information please www.okadaco.com, or direct message @ChrisOkada on Instagram, LinkedIn and all other social media platforms.

Media Contact: Christopher Okada, [email protected]

SOURCE Okada & Company

Related Links

http://www.okadaco.com

