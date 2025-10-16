Gaubert Oil's Grady Gaubert Receives EMA Distinguished Service Award

A lifelong resident of Thibodaux, Gaubert is the third generation of family leadership at Gaubert Oil. He began working in the company at a very young age, gaining experience in many roles and all aspects of the business before becoming CEO in 2005. Under Grady's leadership, Gaubert Oil has grown into a leading vertically integrated business across the gulf south with branded wholesale fuel and lubricants, the GoBears convenience store chain, GOCO Transport, and Industrial Fluid Management (IFM).

Gaubert is a two-time past president of the Louisiana Oil Marketers and Convenience Store Association, former South Central Region chair of the national organization, and EMA Chairman (then PMAA). He has served on various industry boards, including the Chevron-Texaco Petroleum Marketers Association, several Chambers of Commerce and many other boards as well as charitable organizations.

"Grady's deep knowledge of upstream and downstream operations gave him a unique perspective as EMA chairman," said Underwood. "His company sits at the intersection of the Gulf's energy infrastructure. His insights and experience have been invaluable to our organization."

Gaubert remarked, "Working through EMA's leadership ranks has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my career. The relationships, the insights, and the ability to shape policy has been an experience where I gained as much as I gave, and it's been a privilege to serve alongside so many outstanding individuals working to move our industry forward."

The 2025 EMA Distinguished Service Award is a fitting tribute to a career defined by integrity, innovation, and enduring service to the energy marketing industry. Gaubert Oil will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026, marking a century of fueling progress, providing jobs, and supporting community growth across Louisiana and the Gulf South.

About Energy Marketers of America (EMA)

The Energy Marketers of America, headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a national federation of 47 state and regional trade associations representing more than 8,000 independent petroleum marketers and heating fuel dealers. EMA members supply nearly half of all the motor fuel and heating oil consumed in the United States, advocating for policies that support small, independent energy businesses and the communities they serve.

About Gaubert Oil Company

Gaubert Oil is a family-owned business that operates across four major segments: Gaubert Oil (wholesale fuel and lubricant operations with 7 Bulk Fuel and Lubricant Distribution Centers), GoBears (a chain of 22 convenience stores, 6 of which are full-service truck stops), GOCO Transport (with a transport fleet of 75 trucks), and Industrial Fluid Management (IFM), a growing technical services arm specializing in lubrication products and services for the industrial, oil and gas, petrochemical, and refining markets.

