Gaudenzia, Inc. Welcomes Two New Top Executives as Organization Grows in Scope

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaudenzia, Inc., one of the largest nonprofit providers of treatment for people with substance use and co-occurring disorders in the mid-Atlantic United States with over 50 facilities operating in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., has announced the appointment of two new top executives who will help drive the organization forward with its mission to serve thousands of individuals struggling with addiction and mental health disorders.

Michael Willette, MBA, PMP, CLSSB, joins Gaudenzia as the organization’s Chief Growth Officer. Nikant Ohri, CPA, joins Gaudenzia as the Chief Financial Officer.

Michael Willette, MBA, PMP, CLSSB, joins Gaudenzia as the organization's Chief Growth Officer and brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in the healthcare and insurance industries in both for-profit and nonprofit sectors. In his role, Mr. Willette will lead strategic implementation of driving organizational growth and resources while building strong collaboration and connection among stakeholders, funders, and the community. Prior to joining Gaudenzia, Mr. Willette served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at an addiction treatment company where he developed and implemented multi-million-dollar organizational strategy to advance partnerships, reimbursement service models, and organizational growth while optimizing operations at multiple locations across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast US.

Bringing more than two decades of fiscal management experience, Nikant Ohri, CPA, joins Gaudenzia as the Chief Financial Officer, responsible for the overall fiscal oversight and management of Gaudenzia, Inc., Gaudenzia Foundation, and its subsidiaries. Prior to joining Gaudenzia, Mr. Ohri served as the Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer for a large social services organization supporting the people of New York City where he was responsible for the leadership and financial performance of several departments at multiple sites and programs across the five boroughs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Willette and Mr. Ohri to our team," notes Dr. Deja Gilbert, Gaudenzia President and CEO. "These well-respected thought leaders and their combined experience will help lead strategic, transformative change to support our mission as Gaudenzia continues to grow in scope and services to best meet the needs of those struggling with substance use disorder. They will be pivotal in advancing our mission and driving innovation within the organization alongside our team of over 1,200 caring professionals. With their added leadership, we are well-positioned to make an even greater impact in the behavioral healthcare space."

Gaudenzia, which experienced a 5% increase in fiscal year 2024 serving over 15,800 admissions, offers the full continuum of substance use disorder care through an evidence-based, person-centered therapeutic approach. With specialized services and programs for all demographics, including pregnant and parenting mothers, populations affected by HIV/AIDS, individuals with criminal justice involvement, and more, Gaudenzia has provided lifesaving care for more than 55 years. The addition of Mr. Willette and Mr. Ohri underscores Gaudenzia's commitment to excellence and its dedication to fostering positive change in the community through innovation. For more information, visit www.gaudenzia.org.

ABOUT GAUDENZIA, INC.

Gaudenzia, Inc. is one of the largest nonprofit substance use and co-occurring disorders treatment centers in the United States, with over fifty facilities operating in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. The agency serves more than 15,800 individuals annually and operates over one hundred programs providing a full continuum of care. Since 1968, Gaudenzia has provided specialized services and programs for all demographics, including pregnant and parenting mothers, adolescents, people with substance use and co-occurring disorders, and more. Those seeking help can call Gaudenzia's 24/7 Treatment and Referral HelpLine at 833-976-HELP (4357). For more information, visit www.Gaudenzia.org.

SOURCE Gaudenzia, Inc.