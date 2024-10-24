Gaudenzia's 2024 FrontLine Report Reveals Increased SUD Treatment Demand and Need for Increased Access to Lifesaving Treatment

The newly released data highlights an increase in people seeking treatment – particularly among older adults – and reveals alcohol and opioid use disorders are the leading diagnoses at admission to Gaudenzia treatment centers.

Regional data further emphasizes the need for culturally competent care and expanded access to evidence-based treatments for stimulant and opioid use disorders across PA, MD, DE, and D.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaudenzia, Inc., one of the country's largest nonprofit treatment providers for people with substance use disorder (SUD) and co-occurring conditions, released its 2024 annual FrontLine Report today. The FrontLine Report is the only annual, comprehensive and data-driven look at SUD trends, county-by-county, in the Mid-Atlantic region where Gaudenzia operates over 50 facilities and provides over 120 licensed treatment programs to more than 15,800 admissions.

Dr. Deja Gilbert, President and CEO of Gaudenzia, unveils the 2024 FrontLine report during a press conference in Philadelphia at Gaudenzia’s West Mill Place facility.

First launched in 2021, the report highlights Gaudenzia's ongoing efforts to provide a full continuum of care for SUD and expand treatment accessibility while spotlighting emerging trends in SUD care across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.

The report was unveiled today by Gaudenzia leadership at a news conference in Philadelphia.

Key findings from the 2024 FrontLine report include:

Admissions to Gaudenzia's treatment programs increased by 5 percent to 15,855 from 15,045 in FY-23. Growth in Older Adult Admissions: The number of adults aged 55 and older seeking treatment increased by 3 percent in FY-24, for a total increase of 8 percent over FY-22.

The number of adults aged 55 and older seeking treatment increased by 3 percent in FY-24, for a total increase of 8 percent over FY-22. High Prevalence of Mental Health Diagnoses: 70.3 percent of individuals completing biopsychosocial assessments reported a past mental health diagnosis.

70.3 percent of individuals completing biopsychosocial assessments reported a past mental health diagnosis. Alcohol and Opioid Use Disorder Lead Diagnoses: Both alcohol use disorder and opioid use disorder remain the leading diagnoses at admission at 31 percent each.

"Our 2024 FrontLine report offers valuable insight to what we are experiencing at a local level at our facilities and highlights the vital necessity to improve access to lifesaving and life-changing treatments for the millions of Americans struggling with addiction," said Dr. Deja Gilbert, President and CEO of Gaudenzia. "At Gaudenzia, we understand that access to evidence-based SUD treatment looks different depending on who you are, where you live, and who you are responsible for. By collaborating with the community, policymakers, advocates, families and other partners we will be able to create more avenues to treatment, eliminate barriers to care, and provide evidence-based care to make a difference in thousands of lives every day."

While Gaudenzia saw increased admissions to its treatment programs, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) notes that over 94 percent of individuals over the age of 18 with a SUD did not receive or seek treatment in 2023 – emphasizing more work needs to be done to ensure individuals receive available treatment.

"We need to understand why so many people struggling with SUD are not getting the treatment they need," continued Dr. Gilbert. "By evaluating data, we can identify addressable barriers to care including lack of transportation, treatment options, and financial need."

Increasing access to evidence-based care is a priority for Gaudenzia, whose mission is to promote long-term recovery regardless of individual circumstances. This includes:

Meeting the Needs of Women and Families

Since 1979, Gaudenzia has been a pioneer in offering SUD treatment specifically designed for women with children, such as family-centered treatment programs like the Claymont Center for Pregnant and Parenting Women, the only treatment program of its kind in Delaware. In 2023, the cohort of women served at Claymont was primarily between the ages of 25-44, with nearly 60 percent reporting an opioid use disorder – underscoring a significant need for medications for opioid use disorder access for pregnant and parenting women.

Addressing Barriers to Access

To increase access for more individuals, Gaudenzia has implemented several new programs, including the launch of Driving Recovery for PA, Pennsylvania's only mobile licensed narcotic treatment program and the introduction of open-access treatment models at key sites.

The FrontLine report also affirms an industry-wide trend of significant racial disparities in access to medication-assisted treatment (MAT). Research shows that MAT is an effective approach in treating SUD that reduces relapse and overdose rates, but white clients were prescribed MAT at more than twice the rate of Black patients in both the six months before and after a SUD-related health emergency. Gaudenzia continues to address this disparity by advocating for equitable treatment options, working to repair relationships with the communities we serve, and providing culturally competent care and harm reduction services.

Providing Complex Care Through Innovative Solutions

Gaudenzia has seen an uptick in admissions of adults over the age of 55 for the second consecutive year – which reflects the national trend of overdose deaths among adults over the age of 65 quadrupling over the last two decades. Gaudenzia is urging for Medicare reforms to expand coverage of SUD treatment, improve access to MAT, and expand coverage to include community-based treatment settings.

The 2024 report data also shows that polysubstance use remains common, with 45 percent of individuals with a secondary SUD reporting a stimulant use disorder. Gaudenzia is expanding its usage of the Matrix Model, a treatment approach designed to treat stimulant use disorder by integrating multiple evidence-based therapies to provide individualized care.

Offering Housing as Healthcare Integration

Access to stable housing remains a critical component of recovery. In FY-24, Gaudenzia served 2,813 individuals through its emergency, transitional, and permanent supportive housing programs.

The report also highlights how Gaudenzia treatment centers serve a diverse client base across various demographics, including gender, age, and race/ethnicity in various counties and programs. Out of more than 15,800 admissions served across the organization, 44 percent of admissions served were white, 42 percent were Black/African American, 6 percent were Hispanic, and 6 percent were Multiracial.

The county-by-county data in the FrontLine Report comes as the CDC reported 107,543 drug overdose deaths in the calendar year 2023.

To access the complete FrontLine Report, visit https://gaudenzia.org/frontline-report. More information on Gaudenzia's evidence-based treatment programs for people with substance use and co-occurring disorders can be found at www.gaudenzia.org. Those who are in need of treatment can call Gaudenzia's 24/7 Treatment and Recovery Helpline at 833-976-HELP (4357).

ABOUT GAUDENZIA, INC.

Gaudenzia, Inc. is one of the largest nonprofit providers of treatment for people with substance use and co-occurring disorders in the United States, with 51 facilities operating in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. The agency serves about 15,000 individuals annually and operates 120 programs providing a full continuum of care. Since 1968, Gaudenzia has provided specialized services and programs for all demographics, including pregnant and parenting women, adolescents, people with substance use and co-occurring disorders, and more. Those seeking help can call Gaudenzia's 24/7 Treatment and Referral HelpLine at 833-976-HELP (4357). For more information, visit www.Gaudenzia.org.

