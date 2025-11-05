Gaudio Lab Wins Two CES 2026 Innovation Awards with Its AI Audio Solution "Gaudio Studio Pro"

Company Celebrates Four Consecutive Years of Recognition for Audio Technology Excellence

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaudio Lab, a leading AI audio technology company based in Seoul, today announced that its flagship solution, Gaudio Studio Pro, has been honored with two CES 2026 Innovation Awards, in the categories of Filmmaking & Distribution (in partnership with Cannes Next) and Enterprise Tech.

This recognition marks Gaudio Lab's fourth consecutive year receiving CES Innovation Awards, reinforcing its position as a global leader in AI-driven audio technology with a total of six honors to date.

Gaudio Studio Pro is an all-in-one AI audio solution that revolutionizes content localization and re-production for global media. By automatically separating dialogue, music, and effects with industry-leading precision, it enables creators and studios to handle AI dubbing, soundtrack replacement, subtitle generation, noise reduction, and cue sheet creation in a single workflow — significantly reducing time and cost.

Its breakthrough performance is particularly evident in complex scenes where dialogue overlaps with background music with lyrics — an area where Gaudio's technology delivers twice the separation accuracy compared to competitors.

Already adopted for global media localization, classic film restoration, and music copyright management, Gaudio Studio Pro is also powering the AI Dubbing K-FAST Program, a South Korean government initiative designed to accelerate the export of Korean content using advanced AI-based localization technologies.

"As Korean content continues to gain worldwide popularity, the industry faces increasing pressure to localize and re-produce titles faster without compromising quality," said Henney Oh, CEO of Gaudio Lab. "Global content platforms are reshaping how stories travel across borders — and with Gaudio Studio Pro, we're empowering creators to meet that demand with world-class speed and precision."

At the recent IBC 2025 (International Broadcasting Convention) in the Netherlands, Gaudio Studio Pro received enthusiastic feedback from broadcasters and post-production professionals, signaling strong international demand for its technology.

About Gaudio Lab

Founded in 2015 following the international standardization of its binaural rendering technology, Gaudio Lab is a pioneer in AI audio innovation. With a team of over 40 sound experts — including eight Ph.D. audio engineers — the company provides advanced audio solutions for OTT, streaming, AR/VR, smartphones, theaters, and automotive systems.

Gaudio Lab has been recognized as a SXSW Innovation Awards Finalist (2024), a four-time CES Innovation Award winner (2023–2026), and a contributor to international audio standards (ANSI/CTA, ISO/IEC MPEG-H).

Major investors include Samsung Ventures, Naver D2SF, CJ Investment, LB Investment, and SBVA(exit).

