Gauge Assessment Management System Wins EdTech Digest Cool Tool Award

The Gauge assessment management system (AMS) empowers K-12 schools and districts with comprehensive tools to measure student learning. With Gauge, educators can create and deploy assessments to any size group, whether it's all students across the district, within a grade level, or to a single classroom.

With real-time reporting capabilities, Gauge empowers administrators and teachers with actionable data to improve instruction and student achievement. It also fully integrates with the Canvas learning management system (LMS) to positively impact learning.

"Gauge gives schools powerful and easy-to-use assessment tools that deliver actionable data to drive student outcomes and success," said Hilary Scharton, vice president of K–12 product strategy for Canvas by Instructure. "Instructure is known for building the leading tech tools in education and we are committed to enabling success for teachers and students. Recognition of Canvas and now Gauge indicates that we are continuing to fulfill that commitment."

The EdTech Awards celebrate the work of Instructure and other winners and finalists as innovators, leaders and trendsetters in creating technology that helps educators shape the future. Central to the awards is the indomitable power of the human spirit, and the recognition seeks to honor the often undervalued and overlooked role of education in our world.

For more information, visit http://gaugeams.com/.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas, Gauge, Arc and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 3,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K–12, and Bridge for the corporate market, at www.Instructure.com.

