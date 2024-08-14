Gauge Capital Announces Strategic Growth Investment in AGT Robotics

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gauge Capital ("Gauge") announced that it has partnered with the founder and management team of AGT Robotics (https://www.agtrobotics.com) ("AGT" or the "Company") to provide growth capital and recapitalize the Company. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Trois Rivieres, QC, AGT is a leading provider of robotic welding solutions for the structural steel and heavy metal fabrication industry. The Company's primary products are modular, autonomous welding robots which operate on proprietary software that has been developed specifically for the structural steel and heavy metal manufacturing industry. This software enables end-users to analyze structural plans, identify each unique part used in the welding process, and determine the ideal type of weld, allowing the robot to conduct the welds with little to no human intervention.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gauge Capital to the AGT family. The team and I are confident that our partnership will help facilitate our company's growth, turning our long-term vision into reality while continuing to pursue our mission to deliver world-class products to our highly satisfied clients" said Éric Bélanger, Founder and President of AGT. Louis Dicaire, CEO, added, "As a renowned and globally respected investor, Gauge Capital will support us in reaching our full potential and growth objectives financially, as well as help position the company strategically on the global scale. We are all extremely excited to begin this collaboration with our new partner."

James Jackson, Partner at Gauge Capital said, "We are honored to partner with AGT and work alongside the team to realize our shared vision for the future of the Company. AGT's consistent focus on quality, innovation, and the importance of relationships has helped them create an amazing business. We look forward to maintaining those key values while providing additional resources to accelerate growth and capitalize on industrial automation adoption tailwinds."

As part of the partnership, James Jackson, Garrett Fair, and Kevin Rafferty from Gauge Capital have joined the Company's Board of Directors. Drake Star, led by Steven Dana, advised Gauge Capital on the acquisition. "Steve's expertise and relationships in the welding automation and broader fabrication technology sector were invaluable during our acquisition of AGT Robotics," added Kevin Rafferty, Vice President at Gauge Capital. Ropes & Gray LLP and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP served as legal advisors to Gauge. To learn more about Gauge Capital, please visit gaugecapital.com or please contact Andrew Peix, Partner, Business Development at [email protected].

SOURCE Gauge Capital