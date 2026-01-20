Gauge Capital Announces Strategic Growth Investment in Ecosystems

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gauge Capital ("Gauge") announced that it has partnered with the founders and management team of Ecosystems (the "Company") to provide growth capital and recapitalize the Company. Founded in 2010, Ecosystems pioneered the Customer Value Management (CVM) category and now supports the go-to-market success of world-class B2B leaders, including HP, ServiceNow, Atlassian, and Appian.

Unifying Sales and Customer Success around a single system of record for customer outcomes, Ecosystems AI-powered SaaS platform aligns the pre-sales business case with post-sale realization, driving customer retention and growth through proven value.

"We started Ecosystems to empower providers and their customers to connect a sales promise to real-world results," said Chad Quinn and Mike Plaskow, Co-Founders of Ecosystems. "Partnering with Gauge marks an exciting next chapter. Their experience scaling category-leading SaaS businesses will allow us to further accelerate innovation, expand the automation and intelligence of our agentic AI, and deliver even greater impact to our customers."

Tom McKelvey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Gauge Capital, added, "In a rapidly evolving tech environment, enterprises must consistently demonstrate how they generate value. Ecosystems is a category pioneer with an exceptional track record of driving measurable outcomes for customers. We are thrilled to partner with the team to support their next chapter of growth."

As part of the partnership, Tom McKelvey, Garrett Fair, and Vinesh Kovelamudi of Gauge Capital have joined the Company's Board of Directors. Ropes & Gray served as transactional legal counsel to Gauge, with Canaccord Genuity as buy-side advisor. Raymond James served as financial advisor to Ecosystems.

About Gauge Capital

Gauge Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Southlake, Texas. Gauge invests in five key sectors: business services, food & consumer, government & industrial services, healthcare, and technology. The firm manages more than $3.0 billion in capital. For more information, please contact Andrew Peix, Partner, Business Development at [email protected] .

About Ecosystems

Ecosystems is the category-defining SaaS platform for Customer Value Management (CVM) and the system of record for customer outcomes. Trusted by companies like HP, Verizon, and ServiceNow, Ecosystems enables suppliers, customers, and partners to co-create, prove, and track value from pre-sales to renewal. Learn more at www.ecosystems.io.

