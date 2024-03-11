Gauge Capital Closes Gauge Capital IV at $1.4 billion

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gauge Capital ("Gauge"), a leading middle market private equity firm, announces the closing of its oversubscribed fourth fund with approximately $1.4 billion in commitments. The Gauge Capital team is the largest investor in the fund and represents over 25% of the committed capital. Ropes & Gray LLP served as counsel.

About Gauge Capital (www.gaugecapital.com)

Gauge Capital is a leading middle-market private equity firm based in Southlake, Texas. Gauge invests in five key sectors: business services, food & consumer, government & industrial services, healthcare, and technology. The Firm manages more than $3.0 billion in capital and in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, Inc. Magazine named Gauge one of the top private equity firms for founders. In 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 Gauge was also named to the Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market by Grady Campbell. In 2021, Gauge ranked in the top 5 out of 517 private equity firms in the HEC Paris – DowJones Small-Cap Buyout Performance Ranking. For more information, please contact Andrew Peix, Partner, Business Development at [email protected].

Disclaimer: From time to time, Gauge may be recognized or ranked by independent third-party rating services or publications. Such recognitions or rankings are generally based on information prepared or submitted by the recognized advisory firm, and are usually limited only to those advisory firms who choose to participate in such surveys. Any third-party recognition or ranking that may be included should not be construed as a guarantee that any client or prospective client will experience any specific level of investment performance or receive any specific level of customer service, as a result of such recognition or ranking. Furthermore, any such recognition or ranking should not be construed as an endorsement by any of Gauge's clients. As such, clients and prospective clients should not put undue reliance on any of these statements.

