Gaumard Unveils Mixed Reality Patient Simulation System to Enhance Obstetric Healthcare Training

During an IMSH Delivers virtual Learning Lab session showcasing Obstetric MR for VICTORIA, today, March 24 at 2 pm ET, healthcare professionals will get an exclusive opportunity to observe the dynamic processes that occur during childbirth in real-time.

In developing the Obstetric MR software, Gaumard's engineering team collaborated with Microsoft to fulfill a vision of the future of simulation-enhanced healthcare learning. The Obstetric MR system is comprised of a HoloLens 2 headset computer preloaded with new software for the VICTORIA® S2200 maternal and neonatal care patient simulator, which has been a primary, high-tech training tool of medical schools, nursing schools, and hospitals worldwide since 2014. The comprehensive mixed reality system uses advanced holographic imaging technology that allows the wearer to see inside VICTORIA and observe the dynamic physiology and anatomy underlying difficult deliveries.

Obstetric MR delivers to the educational experience:

An interactive orientation in which learners "meet the patient." The technology enables the exploration of VICTORIA's features through a life-sized virtual model.

features through a life-sized virtual model. A powerful, flexible solution that can grow with a training program. Obstetric MR works with programmed scenarios and manual operation. Healthcare educators can easily enhance the provided scenarios and create new ones customized for use.

Multiple self-paced learning modalities. The system powers the study of a variety of deliveries on a life-sized virtual patient with the help of a virtual assistant.

A fully interactive and responsive experience. Learners can observe the rotation of the pelvis as well as the rotation of the fetal shoulder during McRoberts and suprapubic pressure maneuvers.

Real-time synchronization. The technology enables learners to study the mechanics of childbirth, including normal delivery, shoulder dystocia, breech, and more.

"We have taken the industry's most technologically advanced, widely used OB simulator and created a new, highly engaging experience to provide deeper learning and understanding," said John Eggert, Gaumard's executive vice president. "By synchronizing holograms with the physical world, Obstetric MR enables learners to see mother and baby in an extensive range of birthing scenarios that one might never encounter until clinical practice. Mixed reality provides an unparalleled learning experience."

Interested parties can register to attend the live Learning Labs on the IMSH website.

About Gaumard Scientific

Gaumard Scientific Co. is recognized by healthcare educators and students worldwide for its commitment to innovation with the development of the most advanced patient simulation technology. For more than 70 years, Gaumard has designed and manufactured simulators at its global headquarters in Miami and marketed them directly in the U.S. as well as through more than 200 distributors in 70 countries. Gaumard's customer base includes militaries, emergency medical services, major teaching hospitals and, nursing schools.

Gaumard's product launch timeline reflects the company's unwavering commitment to innovation. In 2000, Gaumard launched the revolutionary family of NOELLE® maternal and neonatal care simulators that changed the way training is conducted. In 2004, Gaumard pioneered the use of fully tetherless technology with the introduction of the HAL® family of simulators. In 2014, the company introduced VICTORIA®, its most advanced maternal and neonatal care simulator as part of the NOELLE family. In 2017, Gaumard introduced Super Tory®, the first newborn simulator developed to meet the challenges of neonatal care specialists training in real environments. In 2018, we launched Pediatric HAL®, the world's most advanced pediatric patient simulator and the first capable of simulating lifelike emotions through dynamic facial expressions, movement, and speech.

For company and product information, visit www.gaumard.com.

Follow Gaumard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/GaumardInFocus; on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gaumardsimulators; on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/gaumard-scientific; and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/gaumardmedsimulators.

Company Contacts:

International Sales:

Peter Eggert

Senior Vice President,

Vice President International Operations

(800) 882-6655

[email protected]

U.S. Sales:

James Archetto

Vice President

(800) 882-6655

(305) 484-3309 Mobile

[email protected]

Media Contacts:

Russo Partners

David Schull or Nic Johnson

(212) 845-4271

(858) 717-2310 Mobile

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Gaumard Scientific

Related Links

https://www.gaumard.com/

