Gaumard's Growing Family Takes Center Stage at AWHONN '18

"Attendees will be able to experience our family of high-fidelity wireless and tetherless simulators and skills trainers, designed to train for virtually any scenario – from postpartum hemorrhage to neonatal respiratory distress and shoulder dystocia, using real diagnostic and therapeutic equipment," Gaumard executive vice president John Eggert said.

Gaumard will demonstrate Premie HAL® S2209, a lifelike, wireless and tetherless 30-week preterm patient simulator that is the latest addition to its family.

U.S. preterm births rose from 2014-2016, and in recognition of the complex issues increasingly encountered by nurses, Gaumard designed the new Premie HAL to facilitate training for preterm airway management, resuscitation, stabilization, transport, and neonatal intensive care.

The new Premie HAL has full-body silicone skin, an anatomically accurate oral cavity and airway, lungs with realistic compliance that support manual and mechanical ventilation using guideline-recommended pressures and volumes, spontaneous breathing and pulses, and an umbilical cord with support for arterial and venous infusion.

With the addition of Premie HAL S2209, Gaumard now offers the most advanced and complete line of maternal and neonatal care simulation solutions for training clinicians and students to improve patient care and reduce maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality.

Victoria

AWHONN attendees will be able to practice with Victoria®, the most realistic, fully tetherless and wireless maternal/fetal simulator for point of care training to manage complications such as shoulder dystocia, umbilical cord prolapse, breech delivery and postpartum hemorrhage.

Victoria, first introduced in 2014, is used by such premier healthcare institutions as Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center.

Victoria has anatomically-accurate features that make it easier than ever to treat her as if she were a real expectant mom.

Victoria's new eyes, for example, can focus on and interact with her caregiver, enabling users to conduct a neurological-assessment that evaluates impaired eye motion for warning signs of a stroke, head trauma, drug use, cranial nerve impairment and other conditions.

From early pregnancy complications, high-risk deliveries, and postpartum emergencies to non-gravid scenarios for general nursing care, Victoria simulates a full range of obstetrical events to facilitate teamwork and deepen critical thinking skills in learners of all levels.

More than a childbirth simulator, Victoria is a complete simulation solution developed from decades of obstetrical experience -- a comprehensive package of tools and support to help improve patient safety in women's health through education and training.

Super Tory

Super Tory®, the world's most advanced neonatal patient simulator, which accurately responds to real mechanical ventilation in the neonatal intensive care unit, will also be on display.

Super Tory provides lifelike realism and the capability of tactile feedback to a degree never seen before in neonatal simulation.

This is the first neonatal simulator to offer heart and lung interaction as well as motion in a mobile platform -- capabilities that allow Super Tory to simulate complex pathologies and respond to interventions with unparalleled realism.

Super Tory's lifelike limb and facial movements and programmable skin coloration simulate a wide range of visual cues seen in ill as well as healthy newborns.

Skills Trainers & Video Debriefing

Skills trainers are more realistic than ever. Models on display at Gaumard's booth include:

Super OB SUSIE® S500.300, a childbirth torso for labor and delivery management skills training with an anatomically accurate pelvis and full-term neonate to help learners develop clinical skills transferable to scenario-based exercises.

ZOE® S504.200, a gynecologic skills training torso featuring uniform, elastic skin, ischial spines and coccyx and realistic cervices and uteri. ZOE provides invaluable experience with speculum and bimanual examinations, mini-laparotomy, catheterization and much more.

Premie HAL® S108.100, a micro-preemie for rehearsing airway management, ventilation support, IV placement, NG/OG intubation, as well as general care.

Care In Motion,™ a video recording and playback platform designed to help educators maximize participant learning through video-assisted debriefing, will also be demonstrated at the AWHONN meeting. Care In Motion finally makes recording and playback simple enough for anyone to use, allowing educators to focus on delivering the best debriefing and learning experience possible.

Simply power on Care In Motion and tap the screen to wirelessly record audio and video from multiple sources simultaneously, whether at the point of injury or in transit, without interruption.

About Gaumard Scientific

Gaumard® Scientific Company has designed, manufactured and marketed simulators for health care education for more than 60 years. Users worldwide recognize Gaumard products for their innovation in simulation.

Gaumard customers include the military, emergency medical services, major teaching hospitals and nursing schools.

In 2000, Gaumard launched the revolutionary family of NOELLE® maternal and neonatal care simulators that changed the way training is conducted. In 2004, Gaumard pioneered the use of fully tetherless technology with the introduction of the family of HAL® simulators.

In 2014, the company introduced Victoria®, its most advanced, mobile maternal/fetal simulator as part of the NOELLE family.

In 2017, Gaumard profoundly changed the healthcare education industry with Super Tory®, the first newborn simulator developed to meet the challenges of neonatal care specialists training in real environments.

And in 2018, Gaumard is again transforming the industry with Pediatric HAL®, the world's most advanced pediatric patient simulator and the first capable of simulating lifelike emotions through dynamic facial expressions, movement, and speech.

Gaumard manufactures its products at its world headquarters in Miami. The company sells simulators through its own representatives in North America and 200 distributors in 70 countries.

For more information, visit www.gaumard.com. Follow Gaumard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/GaumardInFocus; on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gaumardsimulators; and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/gaumardmedsimulators.

View a video of Gaumard customer testimonials at http://bit.ly/1Oqhwcl.

Click here to see a schedule of all upcoming events at which Gaumard will demonstrate its patient simulators.

