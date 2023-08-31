Gaumer Process Announces Entry Into "Heat Tracing Cable & Components" for North & South American Market

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaumer Process, a technology leader in electric process heating/controls and fuel gas conditioning systems, is launching a new product line. Adding to its list of products for industrial heating applications, Gaumer will now also be your source for heat tracing cable and components. This product line is in partnership with Heat Trace Limited (HTL), UK. Both Gaumer Process and Heat Trace Limited (HTL) are part of the NIBE Group, Sweden (www.nibe.com).

"This new product line is complementary to our existing low and medium voltage electric heating technology. Gaumer will soon be opening a heat trace store at our existing facility in Houston, TX, where this product will be readily available to deliver to the requirements of walk-in customers also," said Gaurav Dhingra, President of Gaumer Process.

The product will be branded as "Gaumer-HTL" (with CSA certification) in North America and as "Gaumer" (with ATEX/IECEX certification) in the South America market.

Further information, including design tools and datasheets, will soon be available on company's website at www.gaumer.com .

About Gaumer

Gaumer Process is a leading designer and manufacturer of electric heaters, controls and engineered systems for power generation, oil & gas, petrochemical and other general industries. Gaumer has been in business since 1962, located at its 13-acre campus in Northwest Houston in the State of Texas, USA. Gaumer is a wholly owned subsidiary of NIBE Group of Sweden.

About NIBE

NIBE Group is a global organization that contributes to a smaller carbon footprint and better utilization of energy in its three business areas – Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves.

