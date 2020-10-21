Gaumer Process Delivers an Environment Friendly, Emission-free "Indirect Electric Water Bath Heater"

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaumer Process, a technology leader in electric process heating and fuel gas conditioning system, has been refining the design of indirect electric heating and now offers a clean, quiet and green alternative to the "gas" fired heaters by launching the "Indirect Electric Water Bath Heater" for hazardous and non-hazardous area locations.

Indirect Electric Water Bath Heater

"Gaumer's in-house capabilities, care for the environment and hunger for innovation made it possible to add this milestone to meet growing demands for a safe, emission free and a green product in the indirect heating market," said Mark Crosby, VP of Sales, Applications & Engineering.

"This achievement reflects that Gaumer Process is committed to expand its heating technology with environment, safety, quality and regulation compliance, as the cornerstones for further development," said Gaurav Dhingra, President of Gaumer Process.

The indirect electric water bath heater, along with myriad of options, is readily available to all customers from our world-class facility in Houston, Texas.

About Gaumer

Gaumer Process is a leading designer and manufacturer of electric heaters, controls and engineered systems for the power generation and oil & gas industries. Solutions are provided to all international rules and regulations. Gaumer has been in business since 1962 in its 13-acre campus in Northwest Houston in the State of Texas, USA.

