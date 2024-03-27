Gauntlet Funding Ventures into Florida and Beyond, Offering Unparalleled Hard Money Lending Solutions for Real Estate Deals

ORLANDO, Fla., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gauntlet Funding, a leading hard money lender and private money lender headquartered in New York, announces its strategic expansion into Florida, marking the beginning of its footprint in additional states. With a proven track record of facilitating real estate transactions with agility and expertise, Gauntlet Funding aims to bring its innovative lending solutions to investors and developers in new markets.

As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, access to timely and flexible financing remains paramount for investors seeking to capitalize on opportunities. With its entrance into Florida, Gauntlet Funding is poised to revolutionize the lending landscape by offering customized solutions tailored to the unique needs of investors in the region.

"Expanding into Florida and beyond represents an exciting milestone for Gauntlet Funding," said Lou Forino, Managing Director at Gauntlet Funding. "We are thrilled to bring our decades of experience and expertise in hard money lending to new markets, providing investors with the financial resources they need to succeed."

Gauntlet Funding's transition into Florida is part of its broader vision to broaden its reach and better serve clients across multiple states. Leveraging its extensive network of investors and industry partners, "Florida presents a wealth of opportunities for real estate investors, and we are committed to supporting their endeavors with tailored private lending solutions," added Raffaele Forino. "Whether it's residential or multi-family properties, Gauntlet Funding is here to provide investors with the financial support they need to achieve their goals."

Gauntlet Funding specializes in a variety of lending options, including:

Fix-and-Flip Loans : Designed for investors looking to purchase distressed properties, renovate them, and sell them for a profit. These loans provide quick access to capital to cover purchase and renovation costs, enabling investors to maximize their returns in a competitive market.

Bridge Loans : Ideal for investors who need short-term financing to bridge the gap between the purchase of a new property and the sale of an existing one. Bridge loans offer flexibility and speed, allowing investors to seize time-sensitive opportunities without being constrained by traditional lending criteria.

Construction Loans : Tailored for developers undertaking new construction projects, these loans provide funds to cover land acquisition, construction costs, and related expenses. With flexible terms and competitive rates, construction loans empower developers to bring their vision to life and capitalize on emerging market trends.

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loans: Providing financing solutions for income-producing properties such as rental buildings, and multifamily residences. DSCR loans assess the property's ability to generate sufficient income to cover debt obligations, ensuring investors secure favorable terms and competitive rates based on the property's cash flow.

In addition to its expansion into Florida, Gauntlet Funding remains dedicated to upholding its core values of integrity, transparency, and exceptional customer service. Clients can expect personalized attention from experienced professionals who are committed to guiding them through every step of the lending process.

With its entrance into Florida and plans for further expansion, Gauntlet Funding reaffirms its commitment to empowering investors and developers with the financial resources necessary to thrive in dynamic real estate markets.

About Gauntlet Funding

Gauntlet Funding is a leading hard money lender and private money lender specializing in real estate financing solutions. With headquarters in New York and expanding into Florida and beyond, Gauntlet Funding offers customized lending options tailored to the unique needs of investors and developers. Gauntlet Funding offers tailored solutions to help investors maximize returns and achieve long-term financial success in the real estate market.

For more information, visit https://www.gauntletfunding.com/ or call (631) 465–2161.

