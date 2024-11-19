Gausium Sets New Trends in Cleaning Technology with Next-Generation Autonomous Solutions at ISSA Show North America 2024

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Gausium, a global leader in AI-powered cleaning robotics, proudly announced the release of its latest lineup of autonomous cleaning solutions at the ISSA Show North America 2024. This year's showcase highlights innovative products designed to revolutionize cleaning efficiency and sustainability across industries, including the 'Beetle', 'Omnie', the upgraded 'Phantas', and the 'Gausium Leaves'.

Beetle: The Autonomous Industrial Sweeper

Gausium New Product Showcase at ISSA North America 2024 (From Left to Right: Mobile Water Tank, Phantas Workstation, Phantas, Beetle, Omnie.)

Specifically designed for industrial environments, 'Beetle' is Gausium's newest autonomous sweeper capable of handling both large and small debris. Built for indoor and outdoor applications, Beetle combines robust performance with ultra-long endurance, ensuring extended cleaning operations without interruption. Its advanced absorbing capability and dust-free operation set a new benchmark for cleanliness in challenging industrial environments.

Omnie: The Pinnacle of AI-Powered Cleaning

As Gausium's most advanced cleaning robot to date, 'Omnie' features upgraded AI Spot Cleaning that can now intelligently detect and clean both dry and wet wastes. Equipped with 360° camera coverage, Omnie ensures precision and safety in any environment. Its 360° bird's-eye view enables seamless remote service, making it an ideal choice for complex cleaning tasks across diverse industries. Additionally, Omnie's pre-sweep function eliminates the need for manual sweeping prior to its operation, streamlining cleaning workflows and saving valuable time.

Phantas: Enhanced Autonomy and Upgraded Performance

The latest version of Phantas elevates autonomous cleaning with new compatibility features and enhanced cleaning capabilities. It now integrates seamlessly with a Workstation, enabling autonomous charging, water refilling, and wastewater drainage for uninterrupted cleaning cycles. Additionally, the Workstation can work with a mobile water tank, providing on-demand water access to further expand its operational flexibility.

Gausium Leaves: A Revolution in Chemical Dosing

'Gausium Leaves' embodies Gausium's commitment to sustainable cleaning. This innovative concentrated detergent paper is designed for effortless detergent dosing in Gausium cleaning robots. Developed in collaboration with ecological research experts, Gausium Leaves feature seaweed-based binding technology, offering a PVA-free, 100% biodegradable solution. This ensures safe, effective cleaning performance while significantly reducing environmental impact.

A Vision of the Future at ISSA Show North America 2024

In addition to these innovations, Gausium's booth features dynamic displays of promotional videos and case studies that demonstrate the transformative impact of its solutions across industries.

"We're thrilled to showcase our latest advancements at the ISSA Show North America," said Edward Cheng, CEO of Gausium. "Each of these solutions reflects our commitment to redefining cleaning technology and driving sustainability in the industry."

For more information, visit Gausium at Booth 3460 during the ISSA Show North America 2024.

SOURCE Gausium