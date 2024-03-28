Gausium's Scrubber 50 (M Series) and Phantas (S1 Pro M) Receive cTUVus and CE-MD Certifications at CCE 2024

SHANGHAI, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gausium's commercial cleaning robots, the Scrubber 50 M series models (50 MR and 50 MD) and the Phantas S1 Pro M, were recently awarded the North American cTUVus certificate by TÜV Rheinland at the China Clean Expo (CCE) in Shanghai. Additionally, the Phantas S1 Pro M also received the EU CE-MD Machinery Directive Compliance Certificate. These certifications demonstrate that the three products meet the technical regulations and requirements for safety and functional safety in North America and the European Union, providing strong support for Gausium's accelerated market expansion in Europe and the United States.

Songlin Cai (left) and Frank Holzmann (right) at the Awarding Ceremony

Songlin Cai, Director of Robot Development at Gausium, stated, "Gausium is committed to providing global customers with safe, reliable, and efficient cleaning robots and digital cleaning solutions. We are honored that our three products have passed these two important international certifications, which is authoritative recognition of Gausium's product quality and technical strength. Moving forward, Gausium remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, striving to extend the reach of intelligent cleaning solutions to more countries and regions."

Frank Holzmann, Vice President of Electronic and Electrical Product Services at TÜV Rheinland, remarked, "After months of close communication and cooperation with the Gausium team, the three commercial cleaning robot products successfully passed the certification for market access in Europe and the United States. In the future, we will further enhance our cooperation to further assist Gausium in technological innovation and product iteration, facilitating efficient access to global markets."

TÜV Rheinland conducted tests and evaluations on the circuit design, architecture, and mechanical structure of the Phantas S1 Pro M based on the EN IEC 63327 standard. The results showed that it meets the PL=d functional safety requirements. Meanwhile, on the basis of obtaining the EU CE-MD compliance certificate, the three products underwent tests, audits, and factory inspections conducted by TÜV Rheinland in accordance with North American standards, ultimately successfully obtaining the cTUVus certificate.

The attainment of prestigious international certifications by Gausium's commercial cleaning robots underscores a pivotal stride towards delivering global safety, reliability, and efficiency in cleaning solutions. Gausium's commitment to innovation positions it for accelerated market expansion, promising advanced cleaning technology benefits to diverse sectors worldwide.

SOURCE Gausium