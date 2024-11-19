GAUSTAD RELEASES "HOMETOWN HOSPICE," A POP BANGER FOR THOSE REJECTED BY FAMILY AND FRIENDS AT THE HOLIDAYS

STREAM HERE | WATCH HERE

"Gaustad is the most groundbreaking musical artist of their generation." - 2021 VMA Director, Van Alpert – MTV

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The skilled and versatile LA-based artist, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer GAUSTAD is back with an exciting and powerful new release, Hometown Hospice. In this new track, Gaustad breaks free from an emotionally toxic relationship, reclaiming their strength on their terms: "I lost a bunch of weight the second I threw you away," GAUSTAD sings fearlessly.

Hometown Hospice video

The song also features poignant lines like, "I won't be home for Christmas / So, please take me off your wishlist," capturing the heartache of distancing oneself from a painful past, especially during the holiday season.

GAUSTAD has dedicated their inspiring career to amplifying the voices of those who have suffered from exclusion, inequality, anxiety, and depression because of their gender identity. Their music is a profound source of inspiration, carrying a powerful message.

As the holidays approach, many members of the LGBTQ community struggle to celebrate with their families due to their sexual orientation and gender identity. Many of them are vulnerable to physical and psychological violence, anxiety, and depression. Yet, current federal policies are insufficient and exclude LGBTQ youth.

GAUSTAD is one of the best voices of their generation and an artist who connects with people from all walks of life. Their songs have that timeless quality. We've all experienced the feeling of reclaiming our inner strength and saying what we once kept silent in the face of an emotionally painful relationship.

Hometown Hospice continues to reveal a character, vocation, and artistry in GAUSTAD that is hard to find in today's music scene.

FOLLOW GAUSTAD ON SOCIAL MEDIA

OFFICIAL WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | YOUTUBE

Media Contact:

NEXXT Management

Joseph Fisher

[email protected]

For immediate response:

[email protected]

SOURCE Gaustad