Gauzy Ltd. (GAUZ) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Gauzy Ltd. ("Gauzy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GAUZ).

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between March 11, 2025 and November 13, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) three of the Company's French subsidiaries lacked the financial means to meet their debts as they became due; (2) as a result, it was substantially likely insolvency proceedings would be commenced; (3) as a result, it was substantially likely a potential default under the Company's existing senior secured debt facilities would be triggered; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

