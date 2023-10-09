Gavel launches Blueprint to Make Automation More Accessible, Secure, and Scalable for Law Firms

New AI technology from platform purpose-built for legal professionals empowers users to create digital solutions for their law practice in minutes

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gavel , the automation infrastructure that advances the way attorneys serve and reach clients by enabling them to automate any part of their legal practice, today announced an AI-powered technology called Gavel Blueprint. With Gavel Blueprint, legal professionals can leverage generative AI to create automated workflows from their existing document templates in minutes—enabling them to achieve immediate ROI from legal practice automation. Gavel Blueprint is built directly into Gavel's already-powerful platform, putting the deployment of AI in the hands of lawyers to control the secure automation of legal processes under the guidance of their expertise.

"We're proud to roll out Gavel Blueprint to transform the way our customers are building automated legal tools on Gavel. We're bringing generative AI to legal professionals right where they're practicing, in their documents, helping them build quality, reliable automation from their best work product," said Dorna Moini, founder and CEO, Gavel. "I created Gavel to solve a big issue in my own legal practice: barely having enough time to be a lawyer. Gavel is a product built by lawyers and technologists who understand what lawyers need and how they practice. We see a future where lawyers are empowered, not replaced by, AI. Together, we're harnessing automation to enable our customers to compete in the industry while building profitable and scalable client-centered law firms."

Gavel Blueprint enables attorneys to instantly generate workflows based on their hand-selected work product, giving them control over the source, rules, and outcomes of the automated tools Gavel creates. Those tools can then be used firm-wide to streamline automation. Like the rest of Gavel's automation infrastructure, Gavel Blueprint is purpose-built for legal professionals. Its generative AI is designed with law firms in mind and works under the direct and critical guidance of legal expertise. Gavel Blueprint is trained in the nuances of specific practice areas—already proficient in corporate law , estate planning , family law , and general law firm administrative documents—with new practice areas being added regularly.

With more than 10,000 users automating their legal work on the Gavel platform, its infrastructure bolsters the work of legal professionals around the world. Its technology is being deployed in more than 20 countries and in 18 different languages. Many Gavel customers are generating $1 million+ in additional revenue—outside of their traditional billable hours—through legal products created on Gavel. According to a recent study , once onboarded, Gavel users are seeing over 90 percent in time savings through legal process automation, with many finding themselves saving 20+ hours per week by automating repetitive tasks.

"Gavel gives us the ability to quickly automate processes and document sets, saving our users and attorneys significant time and making our documents consistent and easy to prepare," said Timothy Fox, director of practice intelligence analytics and data at Ogletree Deakins.

Gavel is built by a team of veteran lawyers with first hand practice experience, as well as technologists with more than a decade of experience building AI and machine learning products at Microsoft and Amazon. Gavel Blueprint is secure, responsible AI that safeguards data privacy without using any client data in this process.

About Gavel:

Gavel is the automation infrastructure that enables legal professionals to advance the way they serve and reach clients. By providing an intuitive, customizable way to automate any part of a legal practice, Gavel gives attorneys and law firms the ability to streamline operations, save time, and serve more clients. Gavel is built by a dedicated team of lawyers and technologists committed to innovating on behalf of the legal profession. Founded in 2019 by Dorna Moini, Gavel is based in Los Angeles.

Media Contact

Johnny Brackett

[email protected]

SOURCE Gavel