Gavel Launches PDF Automation Product

Gavel is the most powerful automation platform for legal documents and workflows. Now, it has a product for PDFs. Post this

"This is a big day for Gavel's customers and opens the Gavel platform up to a vast number of new document types and legal practice areas," said Dorna Moini, founder and CEO of Gavel. "At Gavel, we have been dedicated to advancing the way legal professionals serve clients – not just two or threefold, but exponentially. With the introduction of our PDF automation product, we've taken a huge step in expanding the areas of law and capabilities that we support."

She noted the power of Gavel in allowing lawyers to fully automate many parts of their practice, transform their business model, and reach more clients. "If you can articulate any process or set of rules for your documents, no matter how complex those rules, you can automate that on Gavel. And now, with the introduction of our PDF product, we can support virtually any legal area, jurisdiction, and document type."

PDF documents are notoriously painful to manipulate and use. They are difficult to edit, not responsive, not mobile friendly, and pose accessibility issues. But in so many areas, courts and government agencies mandate the use of PDF forms. Gavel makes that process easier and brings PDFs into the modern digital age.

"You no longer even need an Adobe PDF subscription. You can build incredibly powerful legal rules out in Gavel, interact with a clean and modern web interface, and at the end, you have the court-mandated PDF forms with perfect formatting," shared Megan Sawtelle, a long-time Gavel customer and the founder of AK Lean Virtual Assitance . "This is not only a time-saver. It's a complete transformation in how lawyers deliver services to their clients, allowing the client to be part of the process."

This announcement comes on the heels of multiple new additions to the Gavel platform and rapid customer growth. Last year, Gavel was the first document automation platform to incorporate AI features for lawyers, showing high accuracy rates through a fine-tuned model for specific legal areas. The company also recently partnered with both DocuSign and Stripe and launched billing features allowing lawyers to charge for legal products directly through the app, not only saving them time but also helping them generate new revenue. With Gavel, law firms already generate tens of thousands of documents monthly, and most of their customer lifecycle happens on Gavel - from intake to work product generation to billing. Gavel's customers span more than 30 legal areas and 23 countries.

Gavel's new PDF product has already been used by hundreds of law firms since its launch, mostly by those in form-heavy areas like family law, probate, immigration, tax, and bankruptcy.

For more information about Gavel's PDF features, visit https://www.gavel.io/use-cases/pdf-automation .

About Gavel

Gavel is the automation infrastructure that enables legal professionals to advance the way they serve and reach clients by building client-facing legal products. As an intuitive, powerful way to automate any part of the legal practice, Gavel gives attorneys and law firms the ability to streamline operations and serve more clients at scale. Gavel is built by a dedicated team of lawyers and technologists committed to innovating on behalf of the legal profession. Founded in 2019, Gavel is headquartered in Los Angeles.

To learn more or start a free trial of Gavel, visit https://www.gavel.io .

CONTACT: Dorna Moini, [email protected]

SOURCE Gavel