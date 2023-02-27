Gavilon re-brands to Viterra across the U.S. and Mexico

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Gavilon is pleased to announce that effective today it will be known as Viterra, and the Viterra brand will begin to be implemented across its business in the United States and Mexico. Omaha, Nebraska will continue to be the headquarters for Viterra's U.S. and Mexico business.

Viterra, which means "life from the earth", is a world-leading, fully integrated agriculture network connecting producers and consumers to sustainable, traceable, and quality-controlled agricultural products.

"Today's launch of the Viterra brand across our operations in the U.S. & Mexico sets the stage for the continued growth and investment across our network," said Rayner Freyberg, CEO of Viterra US & Mexico. "We will continue to look for ways to strengthen our business and create additional opportunities for our employees, producers, and customers."

"We are proud to implement the Viterra brand throughout our network. This change will not impact who our producers, customers, and vendors work with within our company, nor change the high level of service they have come to expect from us," added Freyberg.

Today the Viterra name and logo will begin to roll out across the U.S. and Mexico and this process will continue until all aspects of the Gavilon brand have been updated. This change will not impact any open contracts, banking information, or tax identification numbers.

About Viterra

At Viterra, we believe in the power of connection. Our world-leading, fully integrated agriculture network connects producers to consumers with sustainable, traceable and quality-controlled agricultural products. With more than 18,000 talented employees operating in 37 countries, our strategic network of storage, processing and transport assets enable us to offer innovative solutions and open pathways for our customers, creating successful partnerships that last. Together, we are stronger, and achieve more.

SOURCE Viterra Inc.