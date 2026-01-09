Gavin Brownlie Honored with 2025 Main Street America Award for Leadership and Community Advancement

For decades, Crosby Brownlie has stood as a trusted name in mechanical contracting, construction, and engineering throughout upstate New York and the Northeast. Under Brownlie's leadership, the company continues to grow while maintaining the craftsmanship, reliability, and client-first standards that have defined its reputation for more than 45 years.

Brownlie joined Crosby Brownlie with a background in finance but also worked in the field after college, quickly earning respect for leading projects requiring precision, efficiency, and collaboration. As President, he has guided the company through steady growth by strengthening operations, expanding service capabilities, and reinforcing the company's focus on safety and training.

The Main Street America Award is an award that recognizes business leaders who are investing in people and places. Brownlie counted mentoring young tradespeople, developing apprenticeship programs, and developing partnerships that allow for stable employment in the region among his contributions to society. His leadership creates a work environment where craftsmanship and teamwork are valued, ensuring the resulting outcome from each project meets high standards in quality and client satisfaction.

Crosby Brownlie's portfolio includes mechanical and HVAC contracting for universities, healthcare facilities, and major commercial clients across New York and neighboring states. Under Brownlie's direction, the company continues to balance tradition and technical advancement, investing in technology and methods that improve project delivery and environmental efficiency.

Brownlie credits the Crosby Brownlie team for the company's continued success. "Our people bring skill, pride, and purpose to every project," he said. "This award reflects their hard work and the relationships we've built with clients and trade partners. We're proud to represent Rochester and contribute to projects that strengthen businesses and the community we live in."

The Main Street America Award, presented by GRA in partnership with HelloNation, honors business leaders who exemplify excellence in stewardship, employee development, and local impact. With this recognition, Gavin Brownlie joins a distinguished group of recipients representing integrity and community service, values that define both the Main Street America Award and Crosby Brownlie's continuing legacy.



About Crosby Brownlie

Crosby Brownlie Inc. is a family-owned Rochester-based mechanical contracting firm specializing in plumbing, HVAC, refrigeration, process piping, sheet metal, design-build services, fabrication services, and many others. Since 1979, the company has delivered reliable, high-quality solutions across commercial, institutional, and industrial projects, highlighted by its expertise, reliability, and experience.

About Global Recognition Awards

The Global Recognition Awards is an international organization that recognizes exceptional companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective industries.

Website: https://globalrecognitionawards.org

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation