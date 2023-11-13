Gavin Greene Joins Electrosoft as Company's First Chief Corporate Development Officer

News provided by

Electrosoft Services, Inc.

13 Nov, 2023, 07:02 ET

Federal strategy and corporate development executive to guide execution of growth strategies

RESTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., a rapidly growing cybersecurity and IT solutions firm, today announced that federal strategy and corporate development executive Gavin Greene has joined the company as its first chief corporate development officer. An accomplished and results-oriented executive, Greene brings more than 20 years of success guiding corporate evolutions for large, mid-sized and small government contractors. As CCDO, he is responsible for working with Electrosoft functional leaders to explore, propose and guide the execution of growth strategies.

"As Electrosoft continues our strong growth trajectory, we are refining our corporate strategy to align with the opportunities ahead," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, CEO of Electrosoft. "Gavin has an impressive, methodical approach to developing and executing growth strategies. He is an excellent addition to our executive leadership team at this pivotal point in our journey."

Greene previously served in senior business development roles at large and small government contractor companies. He has earned a reputation for working effectively across functions to cultivate partnerships, launch strategic initiatives, supervise staff and implement plans that greatly impact growth.

"It's a privilege to join an organization with strong capabilities, unmatched dedication to the mission of our customers and uncompromising integrity," said Greene. "Electrosoft's expert capabilities across the cyber, identity management and digital transformation landscapes are advancing critical national security and civilian programs for our customers."

Greene previously served as an advisory board member for federal IT and cybersecurity companies as well as for the George Mason University Center for Government Contracting. He holds an MBA and an MA from American University and a BA from DePauw University.

About Electrosoft
Electrosoft delivers comprehensive technology-based solutions and services that propel mission success for federal government customers. Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports civilian and defense organizations in advancing cybersecurity postures, achieving digital transformation and adopting agile approaches to improve operational efficiency and security. Recognized for deep domain knowledge and mature management practices, the company is rated at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC and is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001. The rapidly growing 8(a), economically disadvantaged, women-owned small business (EDWOSB) and WOSB is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. Learn more at www.electrosoft-inc.com.

Press Contact
Jeanne Zepp
[email protected]

SOURCE Electrosoft Services, Inc.

