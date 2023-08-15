GAVIN Nationally Recognized for Second Year in a Row as A Fastest Growing Private Company by Inc. 5000

News provided by

GAVIN ADVERTISING

15 Aug, 2023, 08:53 ET

YORK, Pa., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAVIN, an award-winning strategic brand communications agency serving regional, national and international clients in healthcare, financial services, education, government and manufacturing, continues its strategic growth path with its second appearance on Inc. Magazine's influential Inc. 5000 2023 list featuring the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

In the agency's second year on the list, GAVIN ranked 4,708 nationally and was honored among a short list of 149 Pennsylvania-based companies and 455 advertising and marketing firms across the country.

The agency, which is nearing its 12-year anniversary, leverages brand strategy, public relations, creative, digital and fully integrated media strategy for client success. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, GAVIN became part of The YGS Group of companies earlier this year and continues to lead the industry in growth and outcomes for its clients.

"Receiving this honor two years in a row is a testament to GAVIN's longstanding commitment to excellence and willingness to take on any challenge with an outcomes-focused mindset for our clients," said Jim Kell, YGS CEO. "I'm incredibly proud of this highly professional team. GAVIN continues to exceed expectations, further enhanced by the expanded resources within the entire YGS family of companies. Together, our teams are industry powerhouses."

With offices in Maryland and Pennsylvania and team members spread throughout the country, GAVIN provides attentive, performance-focused brand communications services, delivering complete omni-channel strategies for clients across the country who are seeking marketing catalysts to advance their brand goals.

Beyond the agency's home state, GAVIN has been recognized nationally for excellence in public relations, brand strategy and company growth by PRNews, The Telly Awards, w3Awards and the dotComm Awards.

"GAVIN's proof points lie within our team's profound ability to address the complex communications and branding needs of our clients coast-to-coast," said Serena L. Spiezio, GAVIN executive vice president. "Our success is a direct result of the outcomes our team consistently delivers for our clients, which has resulted in increasing demand for our team's expertise. We are very excited to celebrate this recognition as an affirmation of our hard work and achievements together."

Founded in 2011, the Pennsylvania-based boutique-minded branding and communications agency has grown from one founder to a team of 35 with a bold mission and drive to cultivate a house of talent dedicated to delivering strategic thinking and results for its clients. In the past year, GAVIN added 11 new teammates.

# # #

About GAVIN™

GAVIN™, a part of The YGS Group, is a nationally recognized, award-winning brand communications agency serving regional, national and international clients in healthcare, education, government, manufacturing and business-to-business industries. The agency has won numerous prestigious industry awards including being named to Inc. Magazine's influential Inc. 5000 2022 list, winning a PRNews Agency Elite Top 100 award and being honored as one of Central Penn Business Journal's Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania for 2022. Headquartered in York, PA, with offices in Baltimore, MD, GAVIN provides expert public relations, crisis communications, brand strategy, media buying, and digital advertising services. For more information, visit www.Evolving-Influence.com.

Media Contact
Jim Cronin
508-367-8360
[email protected]

SOURCE GAVIN ADVERTISING

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.