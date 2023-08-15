GAVIN Nationally Recognized for Second Year in a Row as A Fastest Growing Private Company by Inc. 5000

YORK, Pa., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAVIN, an award-winning strategic brand communications agency serving regional, national and international clients in healthcare, financial services, education, government and manufacturing, continues its strategic growth path with its second appearance on Inc. Magazine's influential Inc. 5000 2023 list featuring the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

In the agency's second year on the list, GAVIN ranked 4,708 nationally and was honored among a short list of 149 Pennsylvania-based companies and 455 advertising and marketing firms across the country.

The agency, which is nearing its 12-year anniversary, leverages brand strategy, public relations, creative, digital and fully integrated media strategy for client success. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, GAVIN became part of The YGS Group of companies earlier this year and continues to lead the industry in growth and outcomes for its clients.

"Receiving this honor two years in a row is a testament to GAVIN's longstanding commitment to excellence and willingness to take on any challenge with an outcomes-focused mindset for our clients," said Jim Kell, YGS CEO. "I'm incredibly proud of this highly professional team. GAVIN continues to exceed expectations, further enhanced by the expanded resources within the entire YGS family of companies. Together, our teams are industry powerhouses."

With offices in Maryland and Pennsylvania and team members spread throughout the country, GAVIN provides attentive, performance-focused brand communications services, delivering complete omni-channel strategies for clients across the country who are seeking marketing catalysts to advance their brand goals.

Beyond the agency's home state, GAVIN has been recognized nationally for excellence in public relations, brand strategy and company growth by PRNews, The Telly Awards, w3Awards and the dotComm Awards.

"GAVIN's proof points lie within our team's profound ability to address the complex communications and branding needs of our clients coast-to-coast," said Serena L. Spiezio, GAVIN executive vice president. "Our success is a direct result of the outcomes our team consistently delivers for our clients, which has resulted in increasing demand for our team's expertise. We are very excited to celebrate this recognition as an affirmation of our hard work and achievements together."

Founded in 2011, the Pennsylvania-based boutique-minded branding and communications agency has grown from one founder to a team of 35 with a bold mission and drive to cultivate a house of talent dedicated to delivering strategic thinking and results for its clients. In the past year, GAVIN added 11 new teammates.

# # #

About GAVIN™

GAVIN™, a part of The YGS Group, is a nationally recognized, award-winning brand communications agency serving regional, national and international clients in healthcare, education, government, manufacturing and business-to-business industries. The agency has won numerous prestigious industry awards including being named to Inc. Magazine's influential Inc. 5000 2022 list, winning a PRNews Agency Elite Top 100 award and being honored as one of Central Penn Business Journal's Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania for 2022. Headquartered in York, PA, with offices in Baltimore, MD, GAVIN provides expert public relations, crisis communications, brand strategy, media buying, and digital advertising services. For more information, visit www.Evolving-Influence.com.

Media Contact

Jim Cronin

508-367-8360

[email protected]

SOURCE GAVIN ADVERTISING